Talk Amongst Yourselves

Welcome to another Talk Amongst Yourselves, a home for Kotaku’s Aussie readers to chat about anything and everything. Ask us questions in the comments. Get recommendations on new indie or AAA games! Rant about something at work, or have a whine about Windows updates. Whatever you prefer, drop a comment in here and you’ll find a friend.

For more chats, don’t forget to join our Discord! We have a wonderful and welcoming community of like-minded readers and we’d love for you to be a part of it. Talk about games, movies, and memes, ask David and Ruby questions in the Ask Kotaku channel, or even find a squad in Looking For Group. Come by and say hello, we’d love to see you.