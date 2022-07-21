What Game Do You Have The Most Hours On? I’ll Go First

Everyone has a game that they’ve clocked an unimaginable amount of hours on.

These games can be our most favourite games in the world, but can also be our least favourite. I base this purely off the fact that I know many people who have thousands of hours on games that they hate. It’s mainly League of Legends players.

Sometimes people have so many hours racked up of games because they love them very much. Me personally, I have over 1000 hours cracked on a mobile game called Nonogram Galaxy, a game where you do nonogram/picross puzzles. This one in particular is incredibly simple, and also works perfectly with the S Pen of my phone.

The reason why I have so many hours on this game is because it is the most mindless game for me in the whole world. It’s just… something to do while I watch an absolutely sick and twisted YouTube deep dive. I love it.

Second to that would be Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which sits at roughly 500 hours for me. I know I’m not alone with this one though, as every person I played this game with has the exact same amount of hours.

This is the type of thing that I’m very curious about with other people, as I feel like your favourite game says one thing about you, but the game you have the most hours played on can say something else entirely. I decided to head to Twitter and ask people just that: What game do you have the most hours clocked on?

Here’s what I got.

220 hours on animal crossing and that was too much… yall are sick — Leah J. Williams (@legenette) July 21, 2022

Final Fantasy XIV. i think i last was at 800-1000ish hours, i took a break 2 years ago that i’m considering ending soon and catching up on the rest of the amazing story. was halfway through Shadowbringers patch story i think. recently?? Pokémon Go. God it’s good now. — Gaming Cult (@gamingcultcast) July 21, 2022

FFXIV would be close with 5500 hours Otherwise probably Dark Souls because I’ve done *many* playthroughs of it (far into the hundreds of paythroughs) — Jordan Garcia (@chilenotsomagic) July 21, 2022

hi. it’s team fortress classic with thousands of hours but i cant prove it because xfire shut down. hope youre doing well, gamer. game on — inventor of hit comedy phrase “weird little guys” (@newBepie) July 21, 2022

800 hours on Football Manager 2012 but it’s even more depressingly dull when you add in other versions — James Maasdorp (@MaasdorpJR) July 21, 2022

i put about 3000 hours into fallout new vegas on PS3. and i’d put them in again — ringworm (@prawn_meat) July 21, 2022

my sims 4 hours would be somewhere close to 1500 i reckon lmao — 𝓫𝓸𝓰 𝓫𝓲𝓽𝓬𝓱 (@lilli_hitcher) July 21, 2022

Me and @ZachariahK_ exchanging significant looks (I also have about 1000 in Sea of Thieves, which is honestly less than I expected) pic.twitter.com/pYIpIGSLtc — David Smith (@RhunWords) July 21, 2022

probably around 2000+ on wow not sure doe — Lizza (@BigBidch) July 21, 2022

Destiny 1: 740 hrs Destiny 2: 177 hrs WOW classic: 259 hrs WOW: 1801 hrs Fortnite: 797 hrs — Dylan Bishop (@iamdylanbishop) July 21, 2022

The real answer is Marvel Puzzle Quest which I have played almost daily for almost a decade, but throwing another Dota 2 into the pile. Destiny next at ~650 hours. pic.twitter.com/ogOryEOlSM — Edmond Tran (@EdmondTran) July 21, 2022

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Easily over 1000! — Radio Mike (@itsradiomike) July 21, 2022

hello. gamer here. Binding of Isaac and all its expansions / versions on different hardware is up at 1200 hrs easy. I’m also deeply unwell but boss die makes brain happy. — Bradley Scott (@BradleyJScott) July 21, 2022

whats up gamer pic.twitter.com/2FBjSUC8SN — 🌧 Burdak of Meteorology ☀️ (@Tezamondo) July 21, 2022

just over 1000 on Borderlands 3 but I suspect the various sudoku games might push that number — Thingy Mcthingface (@McThingface) July 21, 2022

Steam forever reminds me I had 1500 hours in TF2. Probably got more on WoW after playing on and off since 2007, but I daren’t look, I must never go back. — Zach (@gotyourzach) July 21, 2022

6,352 hours on Runescape. I regret them all — Jackson Stewart (@JacksonSStewart) July 21, 2022

animal crossing 550 hours, witcher 3 440 are my highest. i played animal crossing for like 5 months max 💀 — cathy (@catherinebouris) July 21, 2022

2k+ hours on Path of Exile over the years — DBowers (@BowerDaniel) July 21, 2022

I don’t have the stats but I reckon 12 year old me put at least 500-1000 hours into Pokemon Gold — Dave (@Mesut_Ausil) July 21, 2022

Skyrim for sure, about 400-500 for me I think! — Corey (@coreymole) July 21, 2022

Final Fantasy XIV. I have about 5,000 hours on there, but over the course of 9 years of course. Second it’s Monster Hunter: World with about 1,000 hours, because of this stupid gold crowns trophy. Apparently I also have 470 hours on Splatoon 2 too — Flex Blur 🇫🇷🌍🌏🌎 (@FlexBlur) July 21, 2022

Farming Simulator 19 4000hrs and FS22 1000hrs. I have a rich and fulfilling life.😂 — Steven jon (@Stevenjon19) July 21, 2022

Thanks so much for asking. It’s Rocket League with 1,189 hours — Pregnant Kong (@MRacMC) July 21, 2022

Binding of Isaac. Thousands of hours over 4 different platforms. — Chris (@vinylcyclist) July 21, 2022

As Ark players go I’m quite low pic.twitter.com/XjGBS7Mnqa — Stuart Dobson (@stuartdotnet) July 21, 2022

1,738 hours in team fortress 2. i’ve probably played more Tetris (nes unlicensed version) but there’s no way to count that — Rubbish Bin Man (@Rubbish_Bin_Man) July 21, 2022

Animal Crossing New Horizons, closing in on 1100 hours 🥰 — Finwë (@finwedotcom) July 21, 2022

extremely unwell pic.twitter.com/It6X1iX1vH — the man on the clapham omnibus (@mh75555) July 21, 2022

So what have I learned from this? In my eyes, the true little sickos of the world are DOTA 2 and Team Fortress 2 players. Truly abhorrent stuff. They’ve seen some shit, for sure.

And now I ask you. What game do you have the most hours on? Is it a game that you love or scorn? How many hours, exactly?