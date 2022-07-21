See Games Differently

What Game Do You Have The Most Hours On? I’ll Go First

Published 1 min ago: July 21, 2022 at 4:32 pm
All this time, on a phone puzzle game. (Screenshot: Kotaku Australia)

Everyone has a game that they’ve clocked an unimaginable amount of hours on.

These games can be our most favourite games in the world, but can also be our least favourite. I base this purely off the fact that I know many people who have thousands of hours on games that they hate. It’s mainly League of Legends players.

Sometimes people have so many hours racked up of games because they love them very much. Me personally, I have over 1000 hours cracked on a mobile game called Nonogram Galaxy, a game where you do nonogram/picross puzzles. This one in particular is incredibly simple, and also works perfectly with the S Pen of my phone.

The reason why I have so many hours on this game is because it is the most mindless game for me in the whole world. It’s just… something to do while I watch an absolutely sick and twisted YouTube deep dive. I love it.

Second to that would be Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which sits at roughly 500 hours for me. I know I’m not alone with this one though, as every person I played this game with has the exact same amount of hours.

This is the type of thing that I’m very curious about with other people, as I feel like your favourite game says one thing about you, but the game you have the most hours played on can say something else entirely. I decided to head to Twitter and ask people just that: What game do you have the most hours clocked on?

Here’s what I got.

2300+ hours in Apex Legends and I’m not even good at it.

its the only thing i can play anymore pic.twitter.com/A4EhFxZwXA

actually. 1269 hours on Destiny

So what have I learned from this? In my eyes, the true little sickos of the world are DOTA 2 and Team Fortress 2 players. Truly abhorrent stuff. They’ve seen some shit, for sure.

And now I ask you. What game do you have the most hours on? Is it a game that you love or scorn? How many hours, exactly?

