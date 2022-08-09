9 Different Games For 9 Different Dads: A Father’s Day Guide

Father’s Day is this Sunday, just in case you needed that reminder, and some fathers just so happen to be gamers.

I thought it would be good to make a list of games for dads that might just be the perfect choice for what to get him this Father’s Day. Of course, every dad is different. No dad is the same. However, these games (to me) seem to exude the dad-est energy. If you’ve got a gamer dad, why not have a look?

So join me, children of fathers, for a trip down Daddery Lane (sorry) as we look at some Father’s Day gift ideas for the average gamer dad.

PowerWash Simulator

For the cleaning father

PowerWash Simulator, out of all the games on this list, is easily the dad game. It’s a game where you go around power-washing stuff until it’s squeaky clean. Dads love this stuff. It’s an important part of their life.

PowerWash Simulator is available for PC and Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S.

Gran Turismo 7

For the driving father

Gran Turismo 7 is a dad game in my eyes because my dad loves it. If your dad is a Top Gear dad, he’ll enjoy Gran Turismo 7. You drive around in cool cars and go vroom vroom. Dads love to go vroom vroom.

Gran Turismo 7 is available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Civilisation VI

For the history buff father

Dads love Sid Meier’s Civilisation, and the most recent game of the series is a goodie. If your dad has an interest in historical figures and strategy games, this will probably become his new favourite if he hasn’t gotten on it yet.

Civilisation VI is available for PC, Mac, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Mobile.

DOOM Eternal

For the rabid metal father

DOOM Eternal is an essential play for any gamer dad that just wants to go absolutely nuts. The fast-paced boomer shooter will have your father letting out all his rage into yucky-looking baddies, which may distract him from telling you to clean your room for the fifth time today.

DOOM Eternal is available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Nintendo Switch.

The Last of Us: Part 1

For the father father

While it’s not out just yet, The Last of Us: Part 1 is out on Friday so you can be sure that your dad hasn’t played this one yet. It’s a ground-up remake of the original game, using the newer technology that Naughty Dog has. Not only is it one of the best dad-like games, but the graphics will have your dad going, “Wow!” It’s also about a dad! Combo!!

The Last of Us: Part 1 is available from September 2nd, 2022 on PlayStation 5, with a PC release coming ‘soon after’.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

For the Step-Dad Who Stepped Up

When I suggested recommending Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury as a good Switch game for your dad, my coworker Zac Kelly agreed and sent me this shirt as his reasoning behind it. And it’s all true. Super Mario 3D World is a great game for the whole family, but Bowser’s Fury is a tale of Mario having to take the son of his enemy under his wing after his enemy goes into a little goofy mode. Strong stepdad energy.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is available for Nintendo Switch.

Cooking Simulator

For the Cooking Dada

While Cooking Mama may not be a game that caters to many dads (that’s not to say that they cannot play it, I love the thought of a Cooking Mama dad), Cooking Simulator is easily a game for the cooking father. It’s a more realistic look at the average cooking game while also allowing for chaos. Dads love chaos.

Cooking Simulator is available for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Cursed To Golf

For the golfing father

I believe that dads love a challenge, and they also love golf, so Cursed To Golf is a perfect game for the golfing dad. Not only is it a golf-like game, but it’s also a huge pain in the ass. I love this game, it’s a whole lot of fun. I’m sure your golfing dad will love it too.

Cursed To Golf is available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Shower With Your Dad Simulator 2015

For the showering father

If you buy Shower With Your Dad Simulator 2015, it would be funny. That’s all. It would be a funny goof. He would either laugh with you, or not be able to look you in the eye ever again. A goofy trick for a funny Father’s Day prank.

Shower With Your Dad Simulator 2015 is available for PC.

Are you a gaming father? What’s a game that a child of yours has bought you that you enjoyed, and recommend to other gamer dads? Or, on the other hand, have you ever bought your dad a game that he ended up becoming obsessed with? Let us know!