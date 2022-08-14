How To Watch AEW Rampage, Dynamite And PPVs In Australia

If you’ve been away from wrestling for a long time or you’re just looking to see what all the fuss is about, AEW is a company on the rise, and one every wrestling fan should be keeping an eye on. The roster has well-known and upcoming names, from WWE stars like CM Punk and Daniel Bryan / Bryan Danielson to fresh faces like Hook.

If you’re keen to tune in from Australia, the good news is it’s easy to watch everything AEW has to offer.

First, let’s take a look at what all the AEW fuss is about.

What is AEW?

AEW is a professional wrestling organisation that currently acts as one of WWE’s main competitors.

While it was initially started by a ragtag group of ‘indie’ wrestlers that included Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, it’s quickly evolved into a mainstream program that’s making a mark on wrestling history.

After adding a bunch of impressive indie competitors to its roster, AEW began expanding its talent lineup with plenty of recognisable, iconic wrestlers including former WWE and WCW competitors Sting, The Big Show, Mark Henry, Chris Jericho, Malakai Black, Andrade, CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Daniel Bryan.

Each name has strengthened AEW’s offering and made the program very appealing for wrestling fans looking for a WWE alternative.

What AEW shows can you watch locally?

You’ve got a bunch of options for streaming AEW wrestling shows in Australia.

First, you can catch episodes of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation streaming for free on AEW’s YouTube channel. These are considered the promotions ‘B-shows’, equivalent to WWE Main Event, but so often feature great wrestling that they’re still fantastic watches.

Episodes of Dark air on Wednesdays at 9:00 a.m. AEST / 11:00 a.m. NZST in Australia/New Zealand, and episodes of Dark: Elevation air on Tuesdays at 9:00 a.m. AEST / 11:00 a.m. NZST.

The real ‘meat’ of AEW storylines actually takes place on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage though — and these shows are a bit tougher to access.

AEW Dynamite airs on Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. AEST / 12:00 p.m. NZST in Australia/New Zealand, and AEW Rampage airs on Saturdays at 12:00 p.m. AEST / 2:00 p.m. NZST.

To watch them both live in Australia, you’ll need to sign up to AEW Plus on FITE, a monthly subscription service bringing you live and on-demand replays of every weekly AEW show.

AEW Plus costs $US4.99 ($7) a month and offers a free seven-day trial for any newcomers.

It’s important to note this subscription only comes with weekly show access and doesn’t currently include AEW pay-per-views.

How to watch AEW PPVs in Australia

Unlike WWE, AEW doesn’t include access to pay-per-view shows within its streaming service. Instead, you’ll need to purchase these separately via FITE.

The next biggest show, AEW: ALL OUT 2022, airs Monday, September 5th at 10:00 a.m. AEST on FITE, and you’ll be able to purchase access for around $US19.99 ($28). Once you purchase the show, you’ll be able to watch it live or on-demand whenever you like.

While it does cost more than most wrestling fans are used to paying (given WWE has basically made their PPVs free), it’s still a small price to pay to watch some of wrestling’s best face off.

With Daniel Bryan and CM Punk back in the ring from injuries, now is the time to get watching.

There’s never been a better time to be a wrestling fan.

