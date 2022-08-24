See Games Differently

Kojima Appears At Gamescom, Plugs His Podcast, And Disappears

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: August 24, 2022 at 11:24 am -
Filed to:a hideo kojima podcast
brain structuredeath strandinggamescomhideo kojimakojimametal gear solidpodcast
Kojima Appears At Gamescom, Plugs His Podcast, And Disappears
Screenshot: YouTube

If there’s anybody I would trust to appear in video form at Gamescom to promote his podcast and then bounce, it’s definitely Hideo Kojima.

That’s right, in what I consider one of the accidentally funniest things I’ve seen at a gaming event in a while, Death Stranding director Hideo Kojima decided to make a short appearance via video at the opening night of this year’s Gamescom in Cologne, Germany.

Not to talk about any of his upcoming games projects, though. Of course not. Why would he talk about those? That’s not on his mind, and it shouldn’t be on yours either. Kojima-san graced the Gamescom stage with his appearance to talk REAL business: our old mate is starting a damn podcast.

The full transcript is as follows:

Hello, Gamescom! I’m Hideo Kojima.

While I am working on my new games, today I am here to share some other news!

I am pleased to announce that my podcast program will be available exclusively on Spotify in September!

*claps* wooOOOAH!

We will be providing both English and Japanese versions of the show with simultaneous interpretation, as this is a podcast for fans not only in Japan but all over the world.

Geoff [Keighley]’s entertainment industry news section will also become a regular feature!

Our first episode is scheduled for September 8th!

This program will also include very special guests from various fields.

Check the link and look forward to it. Thank you!

*bows, smiles, and waves goodbye*

In his podcast, titled Brain Structure, the Metal Gear creator will take a ‘deep dive’ into his creative process, discussing where his ideas come from and how they come to fruition.

As a concept itself, Kojima’s podcast actually sounds incredibly fascinating. Learning about the inner workings of Kojima’s mind is really a sell on its own. On top of that, with the company that Kojima likes to keep, I’m sure the special guest line-up will slay.

On the other hand, I cannot think of any other person that could possibly show up at a games conference, plug their podcast, and then leave. It is truly a move with such power and cunning that it scares me. King behaviour. Common Kojima W.

The first episode launches on September 8th, with subsequent episodes released weekly on Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. AEST.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.