Kojima Appears At Gamescom, Plugs His Podcast, And Disappears

If there’s anybody I would trust to appear in video form at Gamescom to promote his podcast and then bounce, it’s definitely Hideo Kojima.

That’s right, in what I consider one of the accidentally funniest things I’ve seen at a gaming event in a while, Death Stranding director Hideo Kojima decided to make a short appearance via video at the opening night of this year’s Gamescom in Cologne, Germany.

Not to talk about any of his upcoming games projects, though. Of course not. Why would he talk about those? That’s not on his mind, and it shouldn’t be on yours either. Kojima-san graced the Gamescom stage with his appearance to talk REAL business: our old mate is starting a damn podcast.

The full transcript is as follows:

Hello, Gamescom! I’m Hideo Kojima. While I am working on my new games, today I am here to share some other news! I am pleased to announce that my podcast program will be available exclusively on Spotify in September! *claps* wooOOOAH! We will be providing both English and Japanese versions of the show with simultaneous interpretation, as this is a podcast for fans not only in Japan but all over the world. Geoff [Keighley]’s entertainment industry news section will also become a regular feature! Our first episode is scheduled for September 8th! This program will also include very special guests from various fields. Check the link and look forward to it. Thank you! *bows, smiles, and waves goodbye*

In his podcast, titled Brain Structure, the Metal Gear creator will take a ‘deep dive’ into his creative process, discussing where his ideas come from and how they come to fruition.

As a concept itself, Kojima’s podcast actually sounds incredibly fascinating. Learning about the inner workings of Kojima’s mind is really a sell on its own. On top of that, with the company that Kojima likes to keep, I’m sure the special guest line-up will slay.

On the other hand, I cannot think of any other person that could possibly show up at a games conference, plug their podcast, and then leave. It is truly a move with such power and cunning that it scares me. King behaviour. Common Kojima W.

The first episode launches on September 8th, with subsequent episodes released weekly on Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. AEST.