Netflix’s New Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Trailer May Have Liquified My Eyeballs

When the first full trailer for Netflix’s anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners arrived at the beginning of the month, my colleague Linda Codega bemoaned how little the plot was revealed in the trailer. And yet, this new and NSFW trailer for the series, based on the world of the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, manages to reveal even less about the show other than it will be gorgeously animated and extremely violent.

So, speaking of that plot, here’s the only description Netflix has offered: “The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.” So now the anime’s title is basically… Cyberpunk: Cyberpunks.

Ironically, despite the fact that I have had five body modifications made on my eyes, they were unable to stand up to the flashing lights and colours of the trailer. (Although admittedly none of the surgeries were what medical science would call “cyberpunk.” But multiple lasers were involved!) But what I could make out is Studio Trigger’s traditionally gorgeous and badass animation, as previously seen in Kill La Kill, Promare, and that extra-rad chapter of Star Wars: Visions. I imagine Cyberpunk: Edgerunners might look even radder. In fact, I’ll probably only be able to imagine it, if I want to keep my eyes in my head.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners debuts September 13 on Netflix.