Aussie Game One Dreamer Is All About The Struggles Of The Indie Dev

One Dreamer is an upcoming indie title from Darwin-based solo developer Gareth Ffoulkes, and puts you in the shoes of a burnt-out indie game developer trying to rekindle his love for video games while struggling to release his debut title.

One Dreamer was successfully funded on Kickstarter back in 2015 and had its prologue released to Steam in 2020. The prologue overall has ‘overwhelmingly positive’ reviews on Steam, and is quite a beautiful introduction to what I believe is going to be a truly special game. I highly recommend checking it out for yourself, it’s free!

Announced on Twitter last week by Ffoulkes himself, the long-awaited project by the solo dev is coming out on PC in two weeks time.

After 7+ years of solo #gamedev (¼ my life), One Dreamer will officially be released September 9. It’s been one hell of a ride, and I just wanna say thank you for supporting my little game✌️ pic.twitter.com/YQNHw58bE3 — Gareth Ffoulkes – One Dreamer (Out Sep 9) (@OneDreamerGame) August 16, 2022

As described by Ffoulkes in a press release:

Play as a struggling indie game developer in a Baba is You x Superbrothers: Sword & Sorcery love child, where fixing bugs is the player’s job. One Dreamer is a heartfelt adventure game and behind-the-scenes look at the industry, featuring a fully English-voiced cast including The Anime Man, LilyPichu and Kira Buckland. Learn the basics of coding, ship your first game and experience the highs and lows of indie game development.

I decided to give the prologue a go and lemme tell ya, I can’t wait to play the full game. The prologue gives us just a small glimpse into the protagonist’s life, and his desire to finish making a passion project with his friend.

The game is a mixture between a point-and-click and a coding simulator, with different things in the world requiring a change of the internal code to make them function. The pixel art is beautiful, the voice acting is well done and well used, and the music is as bittersweet as the game is. I like it a lot.

One Dreamer is clearly a heartfelt project made by a solo dev that definitely deserves your time, so why not check out the prologue? Better yet, why not give it a wishlist if you like it? You don’t have long to wait for it now, as it’s out in two weeks!

One Dreamer is out on September 9th, 2022 for PC and Mac.