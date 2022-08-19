ScribbleTaku 2

See Games Differently

Ruby Innes

Published 43 mins ago: August 19, 2022 at 3:30 pm
Filed to:scribbletaku
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Good tidings to all! I pray that thy week has boasted a bountiful harvest or something.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was a dedication to one of the many super popular online multiplayer games released in recent years. What sets this one apart is that you are a little bean individual, running around with other little individuals, praying for one another’s downfall and maybe wearing a hat in the process.

That’s right, it’s Fall Guys. Otherwise known as Descent Lads, Drop Men, Trip Chaps, Plummet Dudes, Cascade Fellows (thank you john_stalvern), Stumble Chums (thank you beeawwb), or Mighty Beanz (thank you djbear).

Image: Mediatonic

The winner of this round was Khanimax, so a nice and juicy shouts out to you!

This next one was tested on some of my team, and only one person got it. What game is it?

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Comments

  • I like Donut County as a fun timewaster, but I absolutely detest donuts with icing now. Feels like bakeries are trying to make them as sickly-sweet as possible.

