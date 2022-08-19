ScribbleTaku 2

Good tidings to all! I pray that thy week has boasted a bountiful harvest or something.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was a dedication to one of the many super popular online multiplayer games released in recent years. What sets this one apart is that you are a little bean individual, running around with other little individuals, praying for one another’s downfall and maybe wearing a hat in the process.

That’s right, it’s Fall Guys. Otherwise known as Descent Lads, Drop Men, Trip Chaps, Plummet Dudes, Cascade Fellows (thank you john_stalvern), Stumble Chums (thank you beeawwb), or Mighty Beanz (thank you djbear).

The winner of this round was Khanimax, so a nice and juicy shouts out to you!

This next one was tested on some of my team, and only one person got it. What game is it?