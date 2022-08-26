ScribbleTaku 2

What’s up gamers! I hope you’ve stayed warm or cool this week, depending on what the weather conditions are where you are.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was one of my favourite short games around, a perfect game to pass the time and do some crime, only to later absolve yourself of said crime after being guilted by the town you ruined. That’s right, it was Donut County!

The winner of this round is Gamer Joker, who also sparked a donut discussion that ended in me really wanting a Krispy Kreme donut. Shouts out!

This next game is, in my opinion, a hidden gem of a big game that often gets overlooked. What is it?