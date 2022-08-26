ScribbleTaku 2

See Games Differently

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 18 mins ago: August 26, 2022 at 3:00 pm
What’s up gamers! I hope you’ve stayed warm or cool this week, depending on what the weather conditions are where you are.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was one of my favourite short games around, a perfect game to pass the time and do some crime, only to later absolve yourself of said crime after being guilted by the town you ruined. That’s right, it was Donut County!

The winner of this round is Gamer Joker, who also sparked a donut discussion that ended in me really wanting a Krispy Kreme donut. Shouts out!

This next game is, in my opinion, a hidden gem of a big game that often gets overlooked. What is it?

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

