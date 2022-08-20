See Games Differently

The Next Mobile Suit Gundam Series Kicks Off Early This September

James Whitbrook

Published 2 hours ago: August 20, 2022 at 11:00 am -
The Next Mobile Suit Gundam Series Kicks Off Early This September
Image: Sunrise

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, the first main series in the legendary mecha franchise since 2016’s Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, is set to kick off with a simultaneous broadcast in and out of Japan this October. But if you can’t wait that long for a glimpse, a special prologue episode is on the way very soon.

Sunrise has confirmed that The Witch From Mercury Prologue, a one-off episode set before the events of the primary series, will begin streaming on the Gundam Info YouTube channel for free from September 1. Although the episode has streamed in Japanese and with English subtitles in a limited capacity at several events this summer already, including San Diego Comic-Con, it’ll be the first time it’s been easily accessible to Gundam fans across the world.

The Witch From Mercury is set in the 11th official timeline in the Gundam saga, in a future where corporations have helped take humanity into the stars. The series primarily follows Suletta Mercury (the first official primary female protagonist in a Gundam TV show), the pilot of the Gundam Aerial, as she enrolls at the Asticassia School of Technology, an academy funded by a Mobile Suit manufacturer called the Beneritt Group, as she trains alongside fellow Mobile Suit pilots in the arts of war.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Prologue is set to stream on Gundam Info on September 1.

Share this Story
