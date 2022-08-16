See Games Differently

Wētā Workshop And Private Division Making A Lord Of The Rings Game In NZ

David Smith

David Smith

Published 33 mins ago: August 16, 2022 at 11:44 am -
Filed to:lord of the rings
new zealandprivate divisionthe lord of the ringstolkienweta workshop
Wētā Workshop And Private Division Making A Lord Of The Rings Game In NZ
Image: The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, Electronic Arts

Wētā Workshop has announced it has partnered with American video game publisher Private Division on a Lord of the Rings game currently in production at the studio

Wētā founded a games division within the company back in 2014. The still-untitled Lord of the Rings game is the result of a license agreement with Middle-Earth Enterprises, and is said to be in ‘early production’. Founded in 1987, Wētā Workshop is well known for being the special effects and prop house that worked on Peter Jackson’s beloved Lord of the Rings film trilogy. These days, its CGI production studio Wētā FX (previously Wētā Digital) exists as its own separate entity.

Private Division is owned by Take-Two Interactive, which currently expects the title to launch in FY2024.

The game continues New Zealand’s long creative relationship with The Lord of the Rings, though it’s not yet known what kind of game it will be nor which platforms it is bound for.

As the news began to spread, staff at Wētā began to celebrate on Twitter.

The announcement comes after Gollum, the other Lord of the Rings game currently in production at Daedalic Entertainment, was recently delayed for a second time.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.