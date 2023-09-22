Tales Of The Shire, A Cozy Lord Of The Rings Game, Coming In 2024

Get excited, Wētā Workshop and Private Division have announced Tales of the Shire, a new cozy Lord of the Rings spinoff game coming to PC and console in 2024, on Hobbit Day no less. While there’s not much in the way of further details, the teaser trailer does hint at the kind of vibes we can expect from the upcoming title – and it’s exactly what you’d want from a game focused on the second breakfast-loving residents of The Shire.

The Tales of the Shire unveiling video features a glimpse at some very adorable Hobbit-inspired illustrations of locations, food (of course), Hobbits themselves as well as flora and fauna. The video caption describes the game as “heart-warming” and promises that it will “transport you to the world of Middle-earth.”

It was announced in 2022 that Wētā Workshop had partnered with Private Division on a Lord of the Rings game, although at the time there was no confirmation of exactly what type of game to expect, or what segment of J.R.R Tolkien’s massive universe it would focus on.

At the time, Wētā Workshop’s Head of Interactive Amie Wolken said the game would be “so different from what fans have played previously,” adding that “as fans ourselves, we’re excited for gamers to explore Middle-earth in a way they never have before, and introduce new fans to the magic of The Lord of the Rings.”

Wētā Workshop was founded in New Zealand in 1987, and is well-known for its special effects and prop work on Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, while Private Division is American-based, and owned by Take-Two Interactive. Private Division is also the publisher behind Hades, OlliOlli World, and Kerbal Space Program.

We’ll likely hear more news about Tales of the Shire in the coming months given the proposed 2024 release date, and although there’s no concrete confirmation on exactly what we’ll be getting thanks to the Hobbit-sized reveal video, given the promise of cozy vibes there’s a decent chance we might get to experience The Lord of the Rings world in a similar vein to other iconic cozy games like Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing.

Regardless of exactly what Tales of the Shire looks like, we’re ready to live our best Hobbit lives, take some naps in a meadow, eat seven meals a day and all-round live that cozy cottagecore life in-game that Hobbits do best. After the much-criticised release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, the extended gaming universe for the franchise could really do with a win.

Happy Hobbit Day!

Lead Image Credit: Wētā Workshop and Private Division