Blade Runner’s Universe Will Expand With New Prime Video Series

The Blade Runner-aissance is nigh, especially now that we’re getting a new live-action series from Prime Video. After Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 film Blade Runner 2049, starring Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling, brought replicants back onto the big screen, it was only a matter of time before a TV show came on the horizon. (Not to mention the comics, an animated series, and an RPG, all made within the last five years.)

Blade Runner 2099 will be executive produced by Ridley Scott, the director of the original 1982 Blade Runner film, in partnership with his production studio Scott Free Productions and Alcon Productions, which is primarily a financier of films and also helped produce Blade Runner 2049. Silka Luisa is set to take on the showrunner role — she’s best known for executive producing and writing Shining Girls, the psychological whodunnit of shifting reality starring Elisabeth Moss.

One of my favourite screenwriters, Michael Green (Bioshock, Logan, American Gods, Kings) who wrote the Blade Runner 2049 film, is currently associated with this production in a non-writing executive producer role. Currently the writers announced include Luisa and Tom Spezialy (Watchmen, Ash vs Evil Dead). Scott has been shopping this around for a while, so it’s nice to see it finally has a home, even if it will be available (somewhat ironically) only through one of the largest mega-corporations of our time.