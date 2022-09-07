Here’s How To Make Crudites And Ratatouille In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Most of the quests and tasks in Disney’s Dreamlight Valley are fairly simple and straightforward, with characters like Goofy often telling you exactly what to do or how to do it. But there are some exceptions, and they just happen to involve crudites and ratatouille. Instead of struggling as I did, let me just tell you how to make these two simple dishes.

Released yesterday across Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC, Dreamlight Valley is a surprisingly fun mix of Animal Crossing, Stardew Valley, and Disney characters. And like those life-sims, players will be able to meet up with different characters, give them gifts, and help them with certain tasks. Two specific character quests that might be giving you trouble involve the iconic Mickey Mouse and my personal favourite, Remy the rat from the wonderful Pixar film, Ratatouille.

How To Make Crudites

Let’s first take care of Mickey’s questline, which involves you making him some fish sandwiches and crudites. Mickey, that coy ol’ mouse, doesn’t give you the recipe for these two dishes, so you have to figure it out yourself. The fish sammies aren’t too tricky to puzzle out, as you just cook up some wheat and fish. You can buy wheat from Goofy’s stall or farm it yourself, and you can simply fish for the fauna. But the crudites stumped me and many others.

The thing is, we all were just overthinking it. To make crudites in Dreamlight Valley simply pop a single carrot into the pot and cook it. That’s it. I know!

How To Make Ratatouille (The Dish, Not The Movie)

Next up is another recipe-based quest that stumped me and others online for a bit. When you visit Remy and his kitchen, he’ll ask you to do some basic things, like wash dishes with your watering can for some reason. He also gives you some recipes to make.

But eventually, you are tasked with making the famous ratatouille dish. However, the rat chef only gives you vague instructions: “Tomatoes, three different Cooked Vegetables, and a Spice.” Unlike the other meals you make in this questline, you have to use specific ingredients or you’ll end up making the wrong dish. You might get tricked into believing you have to cook veggies first and then somehow incorporate them into your meal, but no.

Here’s what you need to make this famous dish:

Tomato

Eggplant

Zucchini

Onion

Any herb (such as oregano or basil)

For me, it was Remy saying “tomatoes” that threw me off as I assumed I’d need to include at least two. But nope. Just follow the recipe above and you’ll be good to go. And also fight the urge to call Remy a rat bastard, and take solace in the idea that the critic might be having a nice memory of his childhood after your extended cooking-related suffering.