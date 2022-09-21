See Games Differently

Here’s What You’ll Be Paying For Nvidia’s New RTX 40 Series Cards In Australia

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: September 21, 2022 at 12:29 pm -
Filed to:graphics cards
Image: Nvidia

Nvidia ANZ has confirmed to Kotaku Australia what Australian consumers can expect to pay for its new range of RTX 40 series graphics cards.

Without further ado:

  • RTX 4090 (24GB) – AU$2,959
  • RTX 4080 (16GB) – AU$2,219
  • RTX 4080 (12GB) – AU$1,659

Nvidia ANZ says Australia can expect the RTX 40 cards to launch day and date with other territories around the world. This means the RTX 4090 will arrive on October 12, and the RTX 4080 will follow in November.

In terms of local pricing, yes, they’re quite high. Aussies know to expect elevated pricing compared to the US, but the Aussie pricing here represents a bit of an elevation. Let’s compare with a straight USD-to-AUD conversion:

  • RTX 4090 (24GB) – $US1,599 (approx $AU2,390, $560 more)
  • RTX 4080 (16GB) – $US1,199 (approx $AU1,792, $427 more)
  • RTX 4060 (12GB) – $US899 (approx $AU1,344, $315 more)

So, across the board, Aussies are seeing a lift of a few hundred dollars model to model than on the straight conversion. The RTX 4090 cops it the worst, at an extra $560 above the converted US price.

But! There you go! If you were planning to pick up an RTX 40 series card, now you know where to set your budget. For those who’ve been waiting for the opportunity to grab an RTX 30 series card (now that they’re going a bit cheaper in the wake of the Etherium Merge), I hope you enjoy your long-awaited bargain hunt.

You can throw your email in over at the official Nvidia site for alerts when the cards go on sale.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Comments

  • That price difference on conversion is huge. Ate they taking a similar position as Sony fixing prices to compete in the US market only and charging other regions excess.

