I Need You To See This Australian Game About A Combat Wombat

Oh lord, he comin’. And by he, I mean the combat wombat. The wombo combo.

You may have seen a tweet going around over the weekend about an Australian game that features a bipedal combat wombat. This tweet, in fact:

We are a small team of Australian Game Developers working on an indie game about a combat wombat! #screenshotsaturday #indiegame #gamedev pic.twitter.com/s4h48hLOdr — Hollow Hero – Live on Kickstarter (@tbxgames) September 17, 2022

The short piece of footage attached to the tweet set indie game twitter ablaze. The clip shows the combat wombat exploring overgrown forest levels, solving puzzles, diving beneath the ground, and swinging a large, flowered club to defeat flying enemies, which drew a few comparisons to Experiment 101’s Biomutant. The look of the wombat, with its cranky squint, heavy breathing, and hulking physique immediately endeared it to viewers, who wanted to know what the hell this game was.

This is Primordials Legends: Hollow Hero by Melbourne’s Toybox Games Studios. That wombat is named Brunt and the game follows her first adventure outside The Hollow in a fantasy world called Eridal. Toybox says that Primordial Legends: Hollow Hero will be the first in a series of short-form narrative adventures. The game is currently in development for PC, with a view to launching on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo platforms as the ability to do so arises.

Toybox has a Kickstarter for the game underway, where the team is seeking $50,000 in funding to continue development. At the time of writing, the Kickstarter has raised a bit over $6,000 and has another 27 days to go. You can find out more about Toybox’s Kickstarter right over here.

If you’d like to play Primordials Legends: Hollow Hero, you’ll be able to do so at PAX Aus this year. Toybox says it will have a booth in the Expo Hall’s PAX Rising area, where the team will be running in-person demos of Hollow Hero.

You can wishlist the game on Steam here if you’d like to show the team some love.

All hail Brunt, the combat wombat.