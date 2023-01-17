PSA: Amazon Has Discounted The DualSense Edge, If You Want To Get It For Slightly Cheaper

A short-and-sweet deals tip-off for your morning: Amazon has taken 10% off the PlayStation’s upcoming DualSense Edge controller ahead of its Australian launch on January 26.

The deal, which drops the price from the controller’s RRP of $339.95 down to $305, went live last night and was spotted by OzBargain user Thunder-Wombat (an incredible screen name, I think we can all agree. Thank you, Thunder-Wombat).

Despite our initial misgivings about the price of the DualSense Edge as a pro controller, we recently got to go hands-on and found it to be a feature-rich and cleverly engineered piece of hardware. $305 is, of course, still a lot of money for a controller, but when the price is already high, any discount at all may help the medicine go down.

Hard to know how long this discount will stick around. Our recommendation is that you jump on it as quickly as you can, because I wouldn’t count on it lasting until launch day.

Keep an eye out for our full DualSense Edge review in the coming weeks. You can head over to Amazon’s DualSense Edge page right here.