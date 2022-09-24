Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who Era Ends With The Power Of The Doctor

This October, Doctor Who’s Thirteenth Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, will take her final bow. Current showrunner Chris Chibnall will also be departing the series before David Tennant and Russell T. Davies return for the series’ 60th anniversary special, which we previously knew more about than the upcoming regeneration.

That changed today with the official title reveal for an episode that’s arriving in just a few weeks. The BBC’s official Twitter page has revealed that Whittaker will be saying goodbye in The Power of the Doctor, a special timed alongside the BBC’s centenary celebrations, and added some more official images, the most we’ve seen to tease the Thirteenth Doctor’s final appearance.

Old friends and enemies reunite 🔥



The Power of the Doctor. Coming soon #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/DKijXQZst0 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) September 21, 2022

Along with a set of teaser images, we see not only current ensemble members but the return of two classic Doctor Who companions. Sophie Aldred reprises her role as Ace, the Seventh Doctor’s companion, and Janet Fielding comes back as Tegan Jovanka, who was featured as the companion for the Fourth and Fifth Doctors. These cameos are setting the stage for the many happy returns we’ll no doubt be seeing in Doctor Who’s big 60th anniversary special next year. While we’re excited for Ncuti Gatwa to take on the role as the Fourteenth Doctor, it’s going to be bittersweet saying farewell to the heroine we’ve had the luck to see played by Jodie Whittaker.

Let us know your favourite Thirteenth Doctor memories in the comments!