Mega Drive Mini 2 Preorders Open In Europe, Still No Aussie Dates

After announcing the full list of titles on its revised Mega Drive Mini 2 yesterday, European customers can now preorder the device. For Australian collectors hoping to secure the mini console, which includes a suite of well-loved Mega CD titles, there are still no confirmed dates or stockists. The device has been an Amazon exclusive overseas, so it would track that if/when it makes its way to Australian shores, it’ll be on Amazon AU as well.

However, you don’t necessarily have to wait to find out how long that will take. You can go right to the source.

Aussies can currently preorder the Mega Drive Mini 2 from overseas with Amazon UK shipping to Australia. Thus, if you’re really keen to secure one, there are ways and means. You’ll want to get in quick though because there’s no telling how long these bad boys are going to stick around.

What’s in the box?

What do you actually get in the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 kit? First things first, you get the console. This is a replica of the more compact Sega Mega Drive II, released in the early 90s. It comes with one controller (and I can hear you all grumbling about the lack of a second controller from here). How about the games though? Here’s the full list, per Eurogamer:

Mega Drive

After Burner 2

Alien Soldier

Atomic Runner

Bonanza Bros.

ClayFighter

Crusader of Centy

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf

Earthworm Jim 2

Elemental Master

Fatal Fury 2

Gain Ground

Golden Axe 2

Granada

Hellfire

Herzog Zwei

Midnight Resistance

OutRun

OutRunners

Phantasy Star 2

Populous

Rainbow Islands Extra

Ranger X

Ristar

Rolling Thunder 2

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force 2

Shining in the Darkness

Soleil

Sonic 3D Blast

Splatterhouse 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Hang On

Super Street Fighter 2 The New Challengers

The Ooze

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Truxton

VectorMan 2

Viewpoint

Virtua Racing

Warsong

Mega CD

Ecco the Dolphin

Ecco: The Tides of Time

Final Fight CD

Night Striker

Night Trap

Robo Aleste

Sewer Shark

Shining Force CD

Silpheed

Sonic CD

The Ninja Warriors

Yumemi Mystery Mansion

Bonus

Devi & Pii (unreleased)

Fantasy Zone (new port)

Space Harrier II + Space Harrier (new port)

Spatter (unreleased)

Star Mobile (new port)

Super Locomotive (new port)

VS Puyo Puyo Sun (new port)

Genuinely thrilled to see Sega did not put the old Sega CD pack-in Road Avenger on the list. A game better consigned to the annals of history and forgotten, I think we can all agree. A bit of a bummer that Dune didn’t make the cut, of course. At the other end of the quality spectrum, they put Herzog Zwei on this thing? Based and legendary moves, quite frankly. You love to see it.

Deliveries of the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 are estimated to start in early November, so you should have it well ahead of Christmas. No word on that epic flight stick controller yet, though.