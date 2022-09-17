Netflix Tudum 2022: When Aussies Can Watch All The Movie And TV Show Announcements

Netflix has grown into a content giant over the recent years, to the point it now has its very own online fan event: Netflix Tudum. Named in honour of the Netflix opening jingle, Tudum brings news, reveals and announcements about the streaming service’s upcoming movies and TV shows.

Last year’s event saw announcements from the likes of The Witcher, Stranger Things and Sex Education, and Netflix has now revealed some of the titles we’ll be getting news from at Tudum 2022. Here’s what to expect and how to tune in.

When is Tudum in 2022?

Netflix has announced that Tudum will be back in 2022 and will take place on Saturday, September 24. With time zone conversions, this makes it September 25 in Australia.

How to watch Netflix Tudum in Australia

Tudum is an online, free and virtual event, meaning everyone from around the world can tune in, including us.

Things are set to kick off at 10:00 am PT in the U.S. which converts to, a rather early, 3:00 am AEST on Sunday, September 25 in Australia. Fear not, though, you won’t need to wake up that early to watch things unfold as everything will be available later on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

When you’re ready to watch, you’ll find all the action on YouTube here.

For the first time, Netflix will also be hosting multiple online Tudum events in Korea, India, Latin America, Japan and the U.S.

What will be shown at the 2022 event?

The first trailer for Netflix’s Tudum reveals a whole range of big stars from your favourite titles are set to appear.

Here’s a rundown of every new film, show and game you can expect to see:

Here's a rundown of just a few of the films, shows, and stars you can expect to see at #TUDUM A Global Fan Event on Sept. 24! https://t.co/D7vC9SsHW1 pic.twitter.com/mOUK5SbKBU — Netflix (@netflix) September 14, 2022

As you can see, titles including The Witcher, Heartstopper, Bridgerton, Manifest, Squid Game, Stranger Things, The Crown, Vikings: Valhalla, Wednesday, Enola Holmes 2 and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are all confirmed to be appearing, so it’s sure to be an exciting show.

We’ll be keeping you posted on all the news out of Netflix Tudum, so check back here following the event for all the announcements.

This article has been updated to reflect news on the 2022 Netflix Tudum event.