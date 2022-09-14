Oh No, Valve Built A Steam Deck For Giants

The Tokyo Game Show begins tomorrow, just as Valve is on the cusp of launching its wildly successful Steam Deck in Asian markets. What better way to flex than by building a super-enormous version of the portable PC to loom large over the show floor?

While Valve’s new wunderkind of a mini-PC has been surpassing its own shipping and manufacturing goals, it only opened up pre-orders in South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan last month, according to The Verge. Valve seems to be aiming to impress at the show; as seen in tweets from the Japanese Steam Deck Twitter account, the company built a massive Steam Deck for its booth at the show.

From now on, if anyone says the Steam Deck is too big, just remind them it’s not as big as this:

Thank god FedEx doesn’t have to deliver these things.

I’ll spare you my failed attempt at figuring out how large this thing is. Let’s just put it this way: You clearly need a ladder to get to the top, which is incredibly inconvenient for adjusting the volume. While we’ll have to wait to see if this thing lights up or otherwise puts on a show, it’s safe to assume this isn’t playable in any way (too bad; text would probably be a little more readable). While these in-progress shots of the giant Deck are fun to check out, I’m sure it’ll be even neater to actually step up to the finished behemoth once the convention opens.

Oh, and while we’re talking about TGS, it is so not fair that this adorable “Steam Pal” keychain is only being distributed at the show. Here I go getting into trouble on eBay again.

This enormous console isn’t the only big thing to come out of Steam Deck’s imminent arrival in Japan. In a booklet Valve distributed as part of its expansion into other markets, the company described the Deck as a “multi-generational product line” with “new versions” expected in the future that’ll be “even more open and capable than the first version of the Steam Deck.” You can check out the English version of that document here.