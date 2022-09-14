Pacific Drive Is A ‘Road-Like’, Looks Very Cool

Pacific Drive, announced earlier today, is that rare game that you look at and say, hrm, I don’t think I’ve ever quite seen something like this before.

Developed by Ironwood Studios, Pacific Drive is set in the Pacific Northwest, and has you and your trusty old car — they call the game a “road-like”, very cute — driving around some kind of weird alien/anomaly-filled landscape. It’s described by its creators as a “run-based, first-person driving survival game”, which means you’ll basically be spending a lot of the game driving frantically for your life, as you can see in the trailer below:

Alex Dracott, Founder & Creative Director of Ironwood Studios, says as part of the game’s announcement:

We love weird science, stories from road trip adventures, and we’ve always been intrigued by the dark and mysterious worlds from games like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. or books like Annihilation. In Pacific Drive, we’ve been able to bring these passions together by creating an adventure that will take you deep into the heart of the Pacific Northwest riding in an ancient station wagon that, over time, can become your own substantially modified 80’s sci-fi machine to upgrade, explore, and risk the dangers of the Zone with. The team at Ironwood has been working passionately to make that idea a reality. After three years of work, we couldn’t possibly be more excited to share Pacific Drive, and we’re thrilled to be working with PlayStation to do so.

While the team are “working with PlayStation” on the game, with Pacific Drive due on PS5 next year, there’ll also be a PC version released around the same time.