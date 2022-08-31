See Games Differently

Published 2 hours ago: September 1, 2022 at 9:58 am
Reminder: 2K Is Giving Mafia Away For Free On Steam Today
Image: Mafia, 2K

A short-and sweet PSA in case you don’t have it in your Steam library yet: 2K has announced that the original Mafia will be free on Steam for a limited time.

To be completely, crystal clear: the game going free tomorrow is the ORIGINAL Mafia, the game from 2002, not the 2020 Definitive Edition remake. Starting tomorrow, you’ll be able to hit this link to visit the Steam Store and add the game to your library free of charge. Mafia will be free from September 1st-5th, so you’ll have a few days to grab it, after which it will go back to having (an admittedly fairly small) price tag.

Mafia entered the games space at a time when GTA 3 had made open-world crime games all the rage. Rather than compete with GTA on its own turf, it wound the clock back to the 1930s late-Prohibition era America. Set in the fictional city of Lost Heaven, Illinois, the game is remembered for its gangster story, vintage cars, and that broken-arse racing level. You know the one. We all know the one.

Actually, that level is probably unpatched in the version of the game that will be free tomorrow. So there you go, a hall-of-fame gaming artefact, yours for the low, low price of nothing at all.

You find its Steam Store page right over here.

I’ll update this piece in the morning so you don’t forget.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

