The New X-Men Animated Show Will, Of Course, Use The Original Theme Song

Few upcoming Marvel Studios projects hit that nostalgic sweet spot quite like X-Men ‘97. Inspired by the unforgettable X-Men: The Animated Series that ran during the 1990s, the show “explores new stories in the iconic ’90s timeline of the original series” and is coming to Disney+ in fall 2023. Which, as exciting as that may be, would be a whole lot less cool if it was missing the best part about the show: the theme song.

Earlier this year, at San Diego Comic-Con, writer and executive producer Beau DeMayo confirmed that X-Men ‘97 will, indeed, use the original theme song. (He also screened a sizzle reel for the show in the room only, but you can read about it here.) And in a new interview, show consultant Eric Lewald teased that making that happen was no easy task.

“[The X-Men: The Animated Series theme song] wasn’t a done deal necessarily when they were producing the new show,” Lewald said at Steel City Con. “The rights were all over the place. I think a secondary person had the rights to the music, so it was a negotiation for them. Obviously, you can’t do the new show without that song… But the guy selling it knew the same thing, so I’m sure it was a heavy price.” Whatever the song cost, it’s worth it. It sets the tone, one which we called “a nostalgic blast from the past.” The show has to feel like the original, and with this theme, it will.

As a reminder, X-Men ‘97 is set after the events of The Animated Series and will follow a new team of mutants, lead by Magneto, fighting to save the world. The team will include the main characters from the original (Cyclops, Jean Grey, Storm, Wolverine, Beast, Rogue, Gambit, and Jubilee, voiced by the original actors), as well as new additions like Sunspot, Cable, Nightcrawler, Forge, Bishop, and Morph.

You’ll be able to see the show next fall when it debuts on Disney+. A second season has already been greenlit. And, of course, we wouldn’t leave you without embedding this.