The Scarlet Witch Is Alive, Redeemed, And Ready To Help

Fans of the Scarlet Witch might still be bummed that the Wanda Maximoff of the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned evil, killed a lot of people, and buried herself under a mountain at the end of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Magic. But perhaps they can take some solace the Scarlet Witch of Marvel Comics is doing a great deal better.

Not only she’s alive again after being murdered at the first Hellfire Gala, and forgiven by mutantkind at large for the events of House of M by using her magic to allow millions of previously forever-lost mutants to be resurrected by Krakoa’s protocols, but she now also has a new solo comic series on the way.

Written by Steve Orlando (Darkhold and the current run of Marauders) with art by Sara Pichelli (Ultimate Spider-Man), the aptly titled Scarlet Witch finds Wanda ready to do more good after Magneto used Krakoa’s resurrection powers to bring her back in Trial of Magneto, despite the fact she’s currently not a mutant. Here’s how Marvel describes it:

“Wanda is reborn as the hero the Marvel Universe needs her to be! Making the most of her fresh start, Wanda uses her powers in a glorious new way and embraces a new calling to help those who need it the most…

“There is a door that appears only to those who need it most, who have no one else in the world to turn to. On the other side of this door is a mysterious witchcraft shop. Friend or foe, human or otherwise — if your need is great and your hope is gone, there you will meet the Scarlet Witch! Wanda Maximoff is familiar with hitting rock bottom — and now that she’s finally found peace, she’s pledged all her power to help others who are languishing at their lowest. But when a woman falls through Wanda’s door with a terrifying story of a town gone mad, the Scarlet Witch will have to muster her wits and chaos magic to deal with an insidious threat!”

An insidious threat?! Oh no! While it’s nice to see Wanda back in action as a hero, it does seem a little weird that she’s getting a solo series not long after her movie counterpart took a heel turn. Not that the comics always need to reflect the movies, but I’m always a bit baffled that Marvel Comics (DC is guilty of this as well) never has any synergy with Marvel’s movies, even though it would provide a major access point for the millions of people who watch the films but don’t read the comics. But oh well.

Scarlet Witch #1 will hex off the new year on January 4.