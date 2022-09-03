This Spider-Man Meme Statue Points Accusingly At Whatever You Want

Was the sight of the three cinematic Spider-Men recreating the much-beloved pointing meme from the classic 1967 Spider-Man cartoon responsible for Spider-Man: No Way Home’s massive success and $US1.9 ($3) billion box office? No, absolutely not. But it was likely enough to make Iron Studios realise that people would very likely want to purchase a statue of the goofy animated Spidey as seen in the meme, pointing accusingly at someone else dressed in his superhero outfit.

The polystone statue is in 1:10 scale, meaning it stands eight inches tall. Thus it’ll loom over your 6-inch Marvel Legends Spider-Man action figures, and be dwarfed by any 12-inch Hot Toys Spidey figures you may own. That means, unfortunately, if you’d like your Spider-Man statue to point at another Spider-Man, as in the full image, you’ll need to buy two of them — but at $US162 ($225) each, that’s honestly not too cost prohibitive compared to some of $US1,000+ ($1,388)+ pop culture collectibles coming out nowadays.

You can currently pre-order a Spider-Man or two over at Entertainment Earth now, but don’t expect the statue to point your way until August of next year.