This Week In Games Australia: Guybrush Threepwood? That’s The Most Ridiculous Name I’ve Ever heard!

Happy Monday, folks, and welcome back to This Week In Games Australia! Ruby’s off today because you may have seen she was busy covering the Crunchyroll Expo over the weekend. That means I’m a one-man band today, so this edition of TWIG will lack my usual game-to-game commentary. I’ve embedded all the usual trailers for you though and made a few notes where retail launches and Australian-made games appear.

So what’s the big game for this week? I think it has to be Return to Monkey Island, Ron Gilbert’s long-awaited revival of the beloved LucasArts point-and-click adventure series. They even got Dominic Armato to come back and voice Guybrush Threepwood after all these years! I know the art style is divisive, but I personally think it’s quite cool and fits the slightly chaotic Monkey Island vibe perfectly. You’ll be able to check out review coverage when it goes up bright and early tomorrow morning.

With that out of the way, here are the games we’ll be playing in Australia this week.

September 20

Construction Simulator (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

Deathloop (XSX, XBO)

Coming Game Pass on cloud, console and PC.

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PS5, XSX)

Return to Monkey Island (PC, NS)

Stray (PS5)

Retail launch.

There Is No Light (PC)

Truck Driver (PS5, XSX)

September 21

Arcade1Up Midway Legacy Mortal Kombat II Cabinet With Riser

Two-player cabinet available at EB Games.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core – White

Don’t forget, you’ll need to buy the $80 component pack if you want the case and adjustables you get in the black version. Why? Great question.

Wilde Flowers (PC)

Australian made!

September 22

No Place For Bravery (NS)

Session: Skate Sim (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

The DioField Chronicle (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

September 23

Camped Out! (PC, NS)

Australian made!

Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms (PS5, NS, PS4)

Severed Steel (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

Slaycation Paradise (PS5, NS)