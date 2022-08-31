We’ve Got A Massive Final Fantasy XIV Prize Pack To Give Away

Would you happen to be a big Final Fantasy XIV fan, by any chance? Would you consider yourself an Eorzean? Do you like loot? Do you like giveaways?

In that case, we have something special for you. Something to keep you company on those long nights grinding for drops in the Dragon War (Fatal) raid (and to practically decorate your home and/or office with).

Thanks to our friends at Square Enix, we have one epic Final Fantasy XIV prize pack to give away to one lucky winner. This mega pack, worth $442.91, comprises nine prizes, which are:

Alphinaud Figurine (valued at $79.99 AUD) Alisaie Figurine (valued at $79.99 AUD) Nu Mou plush (valued at $29.99 AUD) Momora Mora sunfish plush (valued at $49.99 AUD) FFXIV Snow globe (valued at $42.99 AUD) Namazu Bath mats (valued at $49.99 AUD) Korpokkur Soap Bottle (valued at $34.99 AUD) Serpent of Ronka / General Drink cups (valued at $39.99 AU) Dorpokkur Sensor lights (valued at $34.99 AUD)

To be in the running to win this epic prize pack, all you have to do is tell us about your Final Fantasy XIV character. That’s all. You’ve got 100 words or less — tell us all about them, in whatever manner you like. Are they a carefully constructed OC with a tragic backstory? Are they perhaps a throwaway toon built for PvP? Be as brief, or as in-depth, as you like. The coolest character, as chosen by us, will be declared the winner.

Remember: it’s 100 words or less, and you’ll need to be over 18 to enter. We only have ONE major Final Fantasy XIV prize pack to give away. As with our previous competitions, the creative rivalry is fierce. The entry topic is broad, and 100 words should give you lots of room, so we expect you to bring your A-game. The giveaway runs from Thursday, 1st September until Thursday, 22nd September 2022. Winners will be notified via email following the conclusion of the competition. Unfortunately, this giveaway is only open to residents of Australia and New Zealand.

WIN: FFXIV Prize Giveaway

You can check out the full terms and conditions in the entry widget if you’d like to know more.

Good luck! Ruby and I look forward to reading your responses.

You can find out more about Final Fantasy XIV on Twitter, Insta, FB, and its official website.

If you’ve never played Final Fantasy XIV before, it has a free trial so you can get a taste of everything on offer. Hit the official website to find out more.