What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Folks. You know what day it is. The weekend approaches, and it’s time to get our gaming schedules in order.

This weekend, I’m very keen to spend some time with Metal: Hellsinger, a game that speaks my elder Millennial, Big Day Out attending soul. I love rhythm games, I love metal, and I love Doom. Put them together and you get Metal: Hellsinger, three great tastes that taste great together. Beyond that, it’s another Sea of Thieves Community Day this weekend, so you know where I’ll be. The Athena grind is going to be real. If you’ll be on the seas this weekend, I’ll see you out there. Should you stumble onto a stacked Fort of the Damned, may the yoink be with you.

Ruby tells me she is playing Yakuza 0 on PS Plus, news that sparks a tremendous amount of joy in my heart. Every time a new player discovers the Yakuza series, the world grows a little warmer, a little kinder, and just a little weirder.

And over to you! What are you playing this weekend? Picking up anything new? Getting the D&D group back together for session? Let us know in the comments below.

That’s us done for another week, legends. As always, thank you for hanging out with us this week. We really do appreciate you being here. Whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.