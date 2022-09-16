See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

1
David Smith

David Smith

Published 50 mins ago: September 16, 2022 at 4:30 pm -
Filed to:metal hellsinger
sea of thievesyakuza 0
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Image: Yakuza 0

Folks. You know what day it is. The weekend approaches, and it’s time to get our gaming schedules in order.

This weekend, I’m very keen to spend some time with Metal: Hellsinger, a game that speaks my elder Millennial, Big Day Out attending soul. I love rhythm games, I love metal, and I love Doom. Put them together and you get Metal: Hellsinger, three great tastes that taste great together. Beyond that, it’s another Sea of Thieves Community Day this weekend, so you know where I’ll be. The Athena grind is going to be real. If you’ll be on the seas this weekend, I’ll see you out there. Should you stumble onto a stacked Fort of the Damned, may the yoink be with you.

Ruby tells me she is playing Yakuza 0 on PS Plus, news that sparks a tremendous amount of joy in my heart. Every time a new player discovers the Yakuza series, the world grows a little warmer, a little kinder, and just a little weirder.

And over to you! What are you playing this weekend? Picking up anything new? Getting the D&D group back together for session? Let us know in the comments below.

That’s us done for another week, legends. As always, thank you for hanging out with us this week. We really do appreciate you being here. Whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Now, Athena grinding might seem to be the wise goal for such a day, but for me I’m planning on spending as much time in islands with my crew as possible, doing riddles and X marks the spot maps. Why, you might ask? Because Rare are bumping up the spawn.rate of the Ancient Coin skeletons! That’s the in game currency you buy with real money, for you nonsailing types.
    Time to get a fox for free, says I.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.