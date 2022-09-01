See Games Differently

Where To Watch Xbox’s Tokyo Game Show Livestream In Australian Times

Published 33 mins ago: September 1, 2022 at 11:50 am -
Filed to:japan
Image: Xbox

Despite its longtime struggles in gaining a foothold in Asian markets, Xbox isn’t prepared to give up on it. The hardware maker’s Tokyo Game Show live stream and showcase will return in 2022, a curated hour of upcoming games from its first-party studios aimed at the Japanese and wider Asian markets. Will Xbox have any announcements to make about key Japanese developers joining its growing stable of developers? We’ll have to wait and see (though it wouldn’t shock us, at this point, if it did).

See below for where and when you can catch all the action in ANZ time zones.

Where to see the Xbox Tokyo Game Show livestream in Australian times

You’ll be able to catch Xbox’s Tokyo Game Show live stream, as usual, on its Twitch and YouTube channels. Xbox ANZ will be running separate versions of the stream with Auslan interpreters and audio descriptions on YouTube should you require them. I’ll update this piece with direct links to all three main streams as we get closer to the show date so you can reach them quickly.

 

When can I see it?

Xbox has set its Tokyo Game Show livestream for September 15. Being that it’s catering to the Japanese market, and Japan is only an hour behind Australia’s east coast, the timezone actually works for us. New Zealand friends, the show will be starting a little later in the evening for you, but not so late that you’ll need to be up for hours on a school night.

See below for times in your neck of the woods.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

7:00 PM AEST

 

NT, SA

6:30 PM ACST

 

WA

5:00 PM AWST

 

NZ

9:00 PM NZST

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

