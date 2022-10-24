Bayonetta’s Original Voice Actor Disputes Claims, Says She Only Asked For ‘A Fair, Living Wage’

Hellena Taylor, the original voice actor for PlatinumGames’ Bayonetta and one of the parties at the centre of a prolonged and messy public dispute over casting and wages, has tonight issued a new statement addressing allegations that have been made against her over the past week.

The saga, which has seen claims of underpayment made, voice actors abused and a prominent developer temporarily disappear from Twitter, began when Taylor made a series of recent videos in which she accused PlatinumGames of offering her an insultingly-low pay offer to reprise her role as Bayonetta for the upcoming third game.

The role was subsequently given to Jennifer Hale — who has issued her own statements — while a Bloomberg report said PlatinumGames had originally offered to pay Taylor somewhere between $US3,000 ($4,165) and $US4,000 ($5,553) per four-hour session for at least five recording sessions, for a total of at least $US15,000 ($20,823). It’s then said that when Taylor instead asked for a “six-figure sum” to voice the character, negotiations broke down.

Tonight, Taylor wrote a series of Tweets disputing some of the figures in these reports, saying: