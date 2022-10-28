CD Projekt Provides Very Short Update On The Witcher 3’s Next-Gen Update

For those still waiting for news on when CD Projekt Red will get around to dropping that promised next-gen update for The Witcher 3, a short, fast update.

After announcing its ground-up Unreal 5 remake of its breakout hit The Witcher, CDPR was asked by a fan if there was an update on The Witcher 3‘s long-awaited upgrade.

The answer?

Soon 😉 — The Witcher (@witchergame) October 26, 2022

Soon.

Yeah, ok. Not much of anything, to be honest, but it’s also more than CDPR has said publicly about the update in months. The majority of the studio’s focus has been poured into rescuing Cyberpunk 2077 to the best of its ability. It’s only now, with Cyberpunk in what is arguably the best shape of its life (and finally kicking goals thanks to a warm reception of the recent tie-in anime series on Netflix) that the studio can start looking at other projects.

Because The Witcher 3 is an older game, celebrating its eighth anniversary next year. Because it is almost certainly a lower priority within the studio, there hasn’t been any public-facing movement on the update for quite a while. What CDPR has experienced with Cyberpunk has been noted with The Witcher 3 also — that is, when a new season of its Netflix TV series drops, interest in playing The Witcher 3 skyrockets. Timing the launch of the game’s update around the release of the show’s third season (currently in production and expected between June and September next year) would be one way to bring even more people to it.

But, something is better than nothing, and at least we know that the update is still on the way.

What do you think? Will you still give The Witcher 3 another run if CDPR finally drops the next-gen update or have you moved on to greener pastures by now? Let us know in the comments below