The Witcher 3’s Next-Gen Update Finally Arrives Next Month

Start prepping your sixth playthrough of The Witcher 3 because its long-awaited next-gen update finally arrives in December.

The news comes from CD Projekt Red itself, which confirmed via its official Twitter account (yes, the real one, we checked) that the update would drop for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on December 14th.

And that’s it. For whatever reason, CDPR is playing its cards close to the chest on this one. It hasn’t announced any features, or what players can expect from The Witcher 3‘s next-gen update just yet, saying that fans will find out more about it in a live stream slated for next week.

The update has been long in gestation and was put on the very back burner after Cyberpunk 2077‘s disastrous launch meant the studio had to reallocate human resources around its stricken behemoth. Now that Cyberpunk seems to be ticking along a bit smoother, CDPR is moving on to other projects — including what we assume will be the final update to The Witcher 3. CDPR had promised to get the update out by the end of Q4 and it seems it will keep that promise, though only barely. After months of subtle hints and deftly (curiously) avoiding the topic, it seems the update is finally on track for release.

The Witcher 3 released in 2015 to glowing reviews and has since come to be considered a modern masterpiece among RPGs. I confess, it is one of my favourite games and I will argue about the quality of its combat for hours if allowed to do so. I can’t believe I’m looking forward to playing through it again when I’ve clocked five complete playthroughs already. That’s the magic of The Witcher 3 — I keep going back because I find something new to appreciate in it every time.

Anyway, you can reinstall The Witcher 3 now on your PS5 or Xbox Series X|S in preparation of the update dropping December 14. The Game of the Year Edition containing all the game’s sizeable DLC isn’t currently discounted, but I’d recommend you keep an eye out as CDPR will likely run a sale on the game before the update launches.