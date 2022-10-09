Guy Buys PS5 Copy Of Battlefield 2042 From Big W For $3.60

If you’ve been thinking about picking up a copy of Battlefield 2042 on the cheap, now might be a good time.

An OzBargains user has purchased a PS5 copy of Battlefield 2042 from a Big W in Sydney for the low, low price of $3.60.

Though initially thought to be an error, the store was aware it was letting its PS5 copies of Battlefield 2042 walk out the door that cheap. The game was purchased on clearance from the Big W store at the Macquarie Centre in North Ryde. The customer reported on OzBargains that the store only held a small amount of stock when they picked up their copy. This tracks — anyone who’s ever tried to buy anything games related from Big W knows they keep their stock on hand very light.

But if you’re not near the Macquarie Centre store, never fear. The game is currently discounted nationwide, at the slightly higher price of $9. That discount is only on the PS5 version, by the way. The Xbox version for Series X|S and One consoles is $19, and so is the PS4 version.

So there you go. I doubt they’ll last, and they may even be gone by the time you read this. But if you manage to grab one, let us know.