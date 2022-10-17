Minecraft Just Dropped Big News — Here’s Everything You Should Know

Mojang live streamed its annual Minecraft Live update event on October 15. With it came a bevy of details for what the sandbox game’s developers have so far only identified as the 1.20 update.

1.20 won’t be fully released until an unspecified date in 2023, and its developers haven’t mentioned a possible name or theme for it like they have with past updates. They did establish, though, in a kind of heartening Home Goods fashion, that it was important the update allowed players to “express themselves in their own unique, beautiful ways.”

Or, “We want to make Minecraft Minecraft-ier,” developer Agnes Larsson said.

Though some aspects of the creativity-focused update are still a mystery, 1.20’s beta will roll out in “a few days.” To prepare, I’ll talk you through what we know so far, and look over the few intriguing extras Mojang threw into its livestream, too, like another Minecraft Dungeon theme and a bat-shaped DLC.

Let’s talk camel

But first, camel. Out of all the announced update aspects, it seems like people are most looking forward to worshiping the upcoming, pie-faced camels and cherishing their gangly bodies..

Camel mobs, like horses, will serve as transportation for players, but they have a few unique features:

Two players can ride at the same time

Camels will generally move slower than horses

A caveat: camels can dash across flat surfaces to clear ravines or rivers, or sprint to avoid enemies

To breed them, you feed them prickly cacti

New mob: Camel! 🐪



Roadtrip! This tall, rideable mob has space for you and a friend. Camels are found in desert villages, but locating a friend is up to you!#MinecraftLive pic.twitter.com/gJNDG3OlAN — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 15, 2022

They are remarkably adorable, but they aren’t the only notable update aspect. Mojang also announced:

Seven new default skins — describing it as part of their focus on player creativity and expression, Minecraft's developers announced additional default skins. These skins add different skin tones, hair colours, though generally the same blocky features (it's a block game) to players' starting options.

describing it as part of their focus on player creativity and expression, Minecraft’s developers announced additional default skins. These skins add different skin tones, hair colours, though generally the same blocky features (it’s a block game) to players’ starting options. Real bookshelves you can interact with

Bamboo — this material can be used to create buildings or rafts for cruising bodies of water

this material can be used to create buildings or rafts for cruising bodies of water Hanging signs for showing off businesses (or whatever you want)

Minecraft Dungeons goes Halloween

Outside of the 1.20 update, Minecraft developers disclosed that the flagship game’s dungeon crawler sibling Minecraft Dungeon, first released in 2020, would gain a few Halloween-y additions. This includes some spooky outfits, like the Hungriest Horror Armour set, the (free) Cloaked Armour Set, and a Minecraft Dungeons Heroes Skin Pack for playing everyday dress up in.

Additionally, the game’s third seasonal adventure themed event, Fauna Faire, will start on October 19. It has a nature theme, and it’ll add some tree-hugging free content and cosmetics, as well as a creepy Phantom Familiar pet, to the game.

Gotham Knights watch out — Minecraft now has a Batman DLC

Minecraft’s Batman DLC will let you take down fan-favourite villains like Harley Quinn, the Joker, and the Riddler with puzzle-solving and combat. It also presents a sprawling Gotham City as it’s never been seen before, as a series of towering cubes. We should demolish all pre-war buildings and compact them into cubes.

The DLC will become available on October 18, but a Batman Cap is already available for free in the character creator.

That’s not all – become the Dark Knight now in-game with a free Batman Cap Character Creator item! pic.twitter.com/AVi8TpkS9Y — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 15, 2022

Minecraft Legends is launching in 2023

Finally, Minecraft developers provided an in-depth look at and demo of Minecraft Legends, a strategy game spinoff previously announced this summer.

The pleasantly pastoral game will include a four-player co-op and release in spring 2023

