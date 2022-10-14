ScribbleTaku 2

Hey folks! Hope your week has been full of memories that will last a lifetime.

In the last ScribbleTaku, I decided to try something a bit different and move away from the comics. Sometimes it’s nice to try something new! Instead, I went with an icon that I think represents a game, more similar to the old-school ScribbleTaku.

In saying that, the last one was Bioshock, with the drawing being the Adam extractor that the Little Sisters use!

The winner of that round is luke, who was very specific with exactly what it was! Shouts out!

Let’s go again. Who is this guy? What game is he from?