ScribbleTaku 2

1
Published 1 hour ago: October 14, 2022 at 4:30 pm -
Filed to:scribbletaku
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hey folks! Hope your week has been full of memories that will last a lifetime.

In the last ScribbleTaku, I decided to try something a bit different and move away from the comics. Sometimes it’s nice to try something new! Instead, I went with an icon that I think represents a game, more similar to the old-school ScribbleTaku.

In saying that, the last one was Bioshock, with the drawing being the Adam extractor that the Little Sisters use!

Image: 2K

The winner of that round is luke, who was very specific with exactly what it was! Shouts out!

Let’s go again. Who is this guy? What game is he from?

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Comments

  • I like this grinning head.
    My first thought was Hotline Miami, since everyone is a floating head in that game, but I don’t think anyone looks exactly like that.
    So my guess is Trevor from GTAV.
    Which seems like a very nonRuby game but maybe that’s all part of the play?

