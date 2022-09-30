ScribbleTaku 2

See Games Differently

Published 22 mins ago: September 30, 2022 at 4:29 pm
Filed to:scribbletaku
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hey gamers, are you excited about the long weekend? My tired raggedy self sure is.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was dedicated to the OG. The original. The one and only Animal Crossing for the GameCube. What makes this one the most notable to me was just how rude some of the villagers were. In the newer games, they’re a lot nicer and cuter. That’s all well and good, but I miss when the little animals that lived in houses treated me like a piece of garbage.

Image: Nintendo

While velax and namiwakiru DID get the game right, you guys didn’t get the right entry. Regardless, a shouts out to you.

I’ve got that long weekend lazy brain so I went for something a little more simple today. What game is it?

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

