ScribbleTaku 2

Hey gamers, are you excited about the long weekend? My tired raggedy self sure is.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was dedicated to the OG. The original. The one and only Animal Crossing for the GameCube. What makes this one the most notable to me was just how rude some of the villagers were. In the newer games, they’re a lot nicer and cuter. That’s all well and good, but I miss when the little animals that lived in houses treated me like a piece of garbage.

While velax and namiwakiru DID get the game right, you guys didn’t get the right entry. Regardless, a shouts out to you.

I’ve got that long weekend lazy brain so I went for something a little more simple today. What game is it?