See Games Differently

Tag Heuer’s Mario Kart Watches Will Blue Shell Your Budget

1

Andrew Liszewski

Published 2 hours ago: October 14, 2022 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:blueshell
bulletbillchronographfictionalcharactersformula1xkartracingluigimariomariokartpeachprincesspeachtagheuertourbillonvideogamecharactersvideogamesdevelopedinjapanwatch
Tag Heuer’s Mario Kart Watches Will Blue Shell Your Budget

Until Nintendo decides to make a gaming watch (don’t pretend like you wouldn’t wear a Time Boy) it seems like the closest we’ll get to Mario officially being on a wearable is Tag Heuer collaborations, including two new Mario Kart themed timepieces with some fun mechanical engineering and less fun astronomical price tags.

This isn’t actually the first time Nintendo has collaborated with Tag Heuer on a themed wearable. Last year, the two companies joined forces for the Tag Heuer Super Mario Connected smartwatch, which desperately tried to justify a $US2,150 ($AU3,415) price tag with Mario-themed watch faces and animations, including some that could only be revealed if a wearer completed different percentages of their daily step goal. Understandably, despite oozing with Nintendo Easter Eggs that fans clamor for, just 2,000 of the pricy watches were created.

For their follow-up collaboration, Tag Heuer is instead bringing Mario Kart theming to a pair of more traditional mechanical watches that, as you’ve probably guessed, are even more expensive.

Gizmodo

The more affordable of the two new releases (with affordable doing quite a bit of heavy lifting here) is the $US4,300 ($AU6,830) Tag Heuer Formula 1 X Mario Kart Limited Edition Chronograph, which is powered by an automatic Calibre 16 chronograph movement. The dial is covered in a race-inspired checkered pattern and three sub-dials, including one displaying the seconds with Mario on a go-kart at the 60-second mark.

The timepiece also features a dedicated date window, but instead of displaying the day of the month, it reveals a new Mario Kart power-up every day (like a star, banana peel, or Bullet Bill).

Gizmodo

But if your love of Mario Kart knows no financial bounds, you’ll want to opt for the new Tag Heuer Formula 1 X Mario Kart Limited Edition Chronograph Tourbillon, which comes in a slightly larger 45-millimetre titanium case that uses a sapphire crystal caseback to reveal the watch’s inner movements as well as a self-winding rotor engraved with Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach silhouettes.

Gizmodo

On the front, a large open dial at the six o’clock position reveals the timepiece’s 60-second tourbillon that rotates along with a dial featuring Mario in a go-kart being chased by Bullet Bill and a dreaded blue shell. Just 250 of the Tag Heuer Formula 1 X Mario Kart Limited Edition Chronograph Tourbillon are being made, with a gut-wrenching $US25,600 ($AU40,000) price tag.

 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.