Zack Snyder’s Justice League Will Hit One US Theatre, Thanks to Kevin Smith

Published 39 mins ago: October 16, 2022 at 10:00 am -
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

The latest cinephile venture from Kevin Smith is set to debut with a series of director talkbacks at the filmmaker’s Smodcastle theatre in New Jersey, which upon opening in the new year will feature an extremely rare big-screen showing of Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League.

Smith announced the “Directly Responsible: Face-to-Face With Filmmakers” series on his show Fatman on Batman along with Snyder’s participation. “Zack Snyder is coming in the new year, and he was like: ‘I’ve never shown Justice League in a theatre once.’ So I was like ‘brother, bring it!’” he said of bringing the DC film to the big screen. It will be the first time that the Snyder Cut, which debuted on HBO Max, will be screened theatrically.

Recently, Smith shared his thoughts about Snyder’s casting of Henry Cavill as Superman in his series of video essays for GQ magazine’s YouTube. Cavill, in his estimation, was “Probably honestly, the prettiest Superman we’ve had. So easy to look at. I think Henry’s a wonderful actor. I think he’s just great in the role. Absolutely wonderful.” Smith continued, “You know, his Superman, really, his Clark Kent was very decidedly different than the earlier iterations of Clark Kent. I love what Zack Snyder did with Man of Steel and [Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice]. Superman, of course, also very controversially snapped General Zod’s neck, which I didn’t quite understand why it was controversial, considering in Superman II General Zod is also killed in the Fortress of Solitude. Presumably, they leave his body there. So when people were like, ‘Hey, man, this ain’t Superman,’ I’m was like ‘I don’t know, Superman was killing people in the ‘70s and the ‘80s as well.”

