Fans Won’t Stop Comparing Modern Warfare II To Modern Warfare 2 (They’re Totally Different Games)

By most definitions and easily made observations, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is not Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a 2009 instalment of the game with a very similar name but, as you can see, a 2 instead of a II. Their stories are different. Their mechanics are different. As we discussed, one has a 2 instead of a II. And, some purists would argue, the 2009 game is a consummate shooter while the 2022 would fit in better with a clogged garbage disposal, where the moldy strawberries and accidental spit-up goes.

To that end, I’ve been noticing a few Call of Duty fans making videos or grumbling compared aspects of the two games, despite them being separate. But, in the fans’ defence, all Call of Duty titles need guns, bombs, and geopolitical tension to be allowed under the umbrella, so their comparisons aren’t fully unwarranted, either (and people weigh differences between even less directly related FPS games, too).

To work out another type of tension — the one suspended between the old and the new — come and see what Modern Warfare II/2 disparities people have been pointing out. We can even wear our rose-coloured tactical eyewear while we look.

The music

Why don’t we set the mood with a little music? This video contrasts MWII’s theme, created by prominent games composer Sarah Schachner (who recently disaffiliated with MWII, calling this soundtrack “not [her] artistic intent”) and MW2’s opening theme by Hollywood behemoth Hans Zimmer. Both themes offer sweeping orchestras, rousing in a dignified way, undercut with a little hostility to get you in an appropriate headspace for shrieking at 12-year-olds. I mean, for war.

It is disappointing that Schachner wasn’t able to have a more direct input in how the final soundtrack was packaged and presented to the public, citing an “increasingly challenging” working dynamic with the game’s audio director, but her contribution is still an invigorating addition to COD’s musical canon. Hans Zimmer offered a popular internship at my college which ultimately consisted of fetching him coffee, so I’m a little annoyed at him, but his theme is cool, too.

My verdict: Nice music!

The comments section: “Honestly, I wish they should’ve just brought back Hans Zimmer for MW2 2022’s soundtracks,” one YouTube user said. “That’s one of the reasons why MW2 2009 won a lot of people’s hearts.” OK!

The graphics

“What’s changed in video games in the last 13 years?” gaming YouTuber Boomstick Gaming asks in the beginning of this video. “Well, let’s take a look at Modern Warfare II and Modern Warfare 2.”

This two-minute case study in game evolution judges how glossy graphics in 2009 were to how glossy graphics today are, so it’s not scientific. It’s a fun side-by-side, but I haven’t set an academic standard for my slideshows yet, so it will work for our purposes.

My main takeaway is that games from 2009 probably looked better than next-gen diehards want us to remember, but, admittedly, I’m not really a framerate snob.

Second, I think glass shattered more convincingly in MW2, but that MWII has way more impressive watermelon explosion physics and nearly everything else. Though MW2 looks good, technology has had 13 years to improve, and it’s not really a fair evaluation.

My verdict: Is this real life or is it MWII?

The comments section: “It’s insane how little perceptual progress has been made in most AAA games in the past decade,” a popular comment says, “always new graphics cards and increasing speed requirements for ever diminishing returns.” Uh, right, that’s what I meant.

The guns

This is what Call of Duty and the general public’s limited knowledge of the U.S. Constitution comes down to: guns, baby.

YouTuber Ghosts619 seeks to contrast MWII and MW2’s guns in every aspect, including the way they sound and how well they’re animated.

“Really look at all the gameplay here and [don’t] base it off nostalgia. But then again, it’s kind of hard not to, you know what I mean?” he says after instructing viewers to comment which game’s weapons they prefer.

Again, I find it difficult to meaningfully juxtapose MWII’s 13-year-leap in technology and graphics to a 2009 game. But the guns in MWII sound so crisp and appear to have been created in meticulous, tangible detail, an important thing for a first-person game spent mostly staring at a pistol grip.

My verdict: MWII wins again.

The comments section: “Honestly i prefer MW2.” Hmm.

The missiles

Missiles are almost as important to Call of Duty as guns, but are somewhat less central to American political tension. I consider myself lucky to not know much about missiles and an objective third party for evaluating this video.

In it, MWII’s missile scene looks incredible — it looks like an asexual Zac Efron movie, big budget, booming, a meaty explosion that would linger in my mind even though I like to think of myself as somewhat above expensive bright lights. Or, I guess, if I were actually above a missile I’d die. So I’ll workshop that concept. I’m saying that I’m usually not an action girl. But damn, MWII looks fantastic. MW2 looks like a vintage Army Barbie next to it.

My verdict: MWII goes boom.

The comments section: “im a bit confused. Is the 2022 game a remake of the 2009?” Oh. No, they’re actually two different games.

The nukes

Nuclear weapons are almost as important to Call of Duty as guns and missiles and form a radioactive puddle on top of the U.S.’ already bloodstained history. But it’s nice when they’re safely embedded in a video game’s plot, unable to give generations of your family three arms.

MW2’s tactical nuke scene is not even in the same league as the scene in MWII. I would let MWII’s scene give me three arms. OK, maybe not three arms, but I could deal with an extra toe or two.

It devastates, blasting your character somewhere offscreen in a presumably melted heap and fans out a lingering plume of dust. A melancholy image for the game’s VICTORY screen to flash onto. The MW2 scene makes it seem like your character got kicked in the butt instead of gave your grandkids and your grandkids’ grandkids an eyeball on their forehead.

My verdict: MWII…is…the bomb…

The comments section: “Dear lord MW2 (2022) nuke is amazing.” Agreed.

Soap

Call of Duty has a guy in it named Soap. Soap MacTavish. My Call of Duty name would be Billy McFarland. The rules are slightly deviant for your name. To find your Call of Duty name, name any object to the right of you and add “Call of Duty” to it, then add “Mc” or “Mac” to your last name. Thank me later.

I think MWII Soap is cuter while committing war crimes.

My verdict: Soap.

The comments section: “Definitely prefer the old Soap.” OK!

The betrayal

I won’t get into spoiler territory, so you can watch this video at your own risk, but both MW2 and II feature betrayal scenes. The newer one is much more cinematic and detailed, and I prefer it to the much briefer betrayal scene in 2, which also has too much schmaltzy slow-mo.

My verdict: Soap.

The comments section: “bro the reboot sucks af, there is no plot, the ‘betrayal’ was seen a mile away and it is just overall a stale story.” OK!

OK, that’s just Modern Warfare 2

This is a video of someone playing Modern Warfare 2 in 2022. This is what you wanted, right?

My verdict: Modern Warfare 2 is the next-gen game of the year.

The actual comments section: “The best cod to ever exist the vibes were unmatched.” It’s because you were 11 and addicted to Pop Rocks.

The end

I’m dodging spoilers once more, but it turns out that two distinct Call of Duty games have unrelated endings. I’m putting on my rose-coloured tactical glasses, matching rose-coloured tactical vest, and my limited edition rose-coloured tactical nuclear weapon carrying case for this one.

Oh, fuck, there’s no one to watch my rose-coloured tactical missile launcher. I-it’s coming straight for me…oh no…how will I anonymously send Infinity Ward hate DMs now…???

Remember me…!

My verdict: Does anyone actually play Call of Duty for the plot?

The comments section: “Original mw2 was and still is the most golden one.” Whatever, bye, I’m dead.

Miscellaneous grievances

Image: Infinity Ward

MW2 2009 vs MWII 2022:



MW2:

• Map voting

• Normal mini-map

• Pro perks

• Classic prestige

• Lobbies don’t disband

• Very little SBMM



MWII:

• No map voting

• No normal mini-map

• Meh perk system

• No classic prestige

• Lobbies disband

• Heavy SBMM



🫤 — Modern Warfare II Informer (@CODMW2Informer) September 24, 2022

There are some real gameplay discrepancies between 2 and II, most of which are more significant than subjective graphics preferences, I think.

My verdict: They’re two different games.

The comments section: “Infinite warfare was better.”

Which game wins in your heart, Modern Warfare 2 or Modern Warfare II?