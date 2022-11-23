Go Into Hibernation With Steam’s Giant Autumn Sale

Valve’s massive autumn Steam sale is officially underway and includes steep discounts on some of the best and biggest PC games, from atmospheric adventure In Other Waters to action Souls-like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Now’s the time to fill in any major holes in your gaming library and expand your ever-growing backlog.

Running through Black Friday and Cyber Monday from November 22 to November 29 at 1 p.m. ET, Steam’s autumn sale will include a rolling list of constantly updating and time-limited sales. While blockbusters like Cyberpunk 2077 and critically-acclaimed hits like Hades are part of the sale, so is a ton of other stuff. Here are some of the current highlights:

Cyberpunk 2077 – $AU44.97 (50% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $AU29.68 (67% off)

Monster Hunter Rise – $AU28.49 (50% off)

The Witcher 3 – $AU11.99 (80% off)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $AU34.97 (50% off)

God of War – $AU56.21 (25% off)

Valheim – $AU20.26 (30% off)

Blasphemous – $AU8.98 (75% off)

Civilisation VI – $AU8.99 (90% off)

Digimon Survive – $AU52.46 (30% off)

Tales of Arise – $AU$35.98 (60% off)

Persona 5 Royal – $AU69.96 (30% off)

New World – $AU28.47 (50% off)

Stray – $AU33.56 (20% off)

Deep Rock Galactic – $AU14.83 (67% off)

Doom Eternal – $AU13.73 (75% off)

No Man’s Sky – $AU42.47 (50% off)

Devil May Cry 5 – $AU15.59 (67% off)

Cities Skylines – $AU12.88 (70% off)

Hades – $AU21.57 (40% off)

Dead Cells – $AU21.57 (40% off)

Hollow Knight – $AU8.75 (50% off)

Enter The Gungeon – $AU8.78 (60% off)

Risk of Rain 2 – $AU17.97 (50% off)

Dead By Daylight – $AU11.58 (60% off)

Total War: Warhammer II – $AU30.59 (66% off)

Townscaper – $AU5.52 (35% off)

Northgard – $AU11.99 (70% off)

Humankind – $AU34.99 (50% off)

Inscryption – $AU17.37 (40% off)

Disco Elysium The Final Cut – $AU14.23 (75% off)

The autumn sale also kicks off nomination season for the Steam Awards. Players can go to the store page for their favourite games and vote for them to be recognised (and get their own discounts) at the end of the year. Here are the categories:

Game of the Year

VR Game of the Year

NEW: Best Game on the Go

Labour of Love

Better with Friends

Most Innovative Gameplay

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Best Game You Suck At (no offence)

Outstanding Visual Style

Best Soundtrack

Sit Back and Relax

While a lot of these are competitive, “Sit Back and Relax” has a clear runaway favourite for me: supremely chill city-builder Dorfromantik. It’s about plopping down fields and buildings on a hexagonal grid and enjoying the beautiful and rewarding ways they interact with each other to create something bigger than the sum of their parts. Even better, as part of the Autumn Steam sale it’s currently 20 per cent off.