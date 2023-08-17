This Week’s Steam Games Specials Include Cyberpunk 2077 And Stray

If you’re looking to pick up a PC game at a bargain this week, Steam has you covered with a range of great titles up for grabs at a discounted price – including games like Stray, Cyberpunk 2077, and Blasphemous.

Steam’s current specials include ongoing sales and midweek deals, and include titles from a range of different genres to suit whatever vibe you’re going for this weekend. Alongside the regular lineup of special sales (such as previous Visual Narrative and Wholesome Games sales), these offers end between tomorrow (18th August) and next week (22nd August) before they rotate out for the next wave of deals, so get in quick to nab your next favourite on Steam for a great price.

We’ve grabbed the full lineup of Steam’s weekly (and mid-week) specials for you to check out:

Steam Weekly Specials:

Cyberpunk 2077 also has a bundle deal currently including both the base game and a preorder of the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC, which will set you back $82.72, almost 40% cheaper than the regular bundled price (which is on its own already 8% off purchasing the base game and DLC on Steam separately).

We’re always keeping an eye out on Steam and beyond for the best deals on new and classic games, peripherals, and all the gaming products you might want (or really, really need), including where to find the cheapest copies of upcoming games like Starfield and Mortal Kombat 1.

Do any of Steam’s current bargains catch your eye?