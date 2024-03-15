Steam Spring Sale: Our Top Picks

The Steam Spring Sale is on now, threatening to send gamers across the world broke with a metric tonne of games heavily discounted for the big seasonal sale. Deals on a heap of games, including Palworld, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Dave the Diver, are live now until Friday, 22 March, at 4 am AEDT – so you’ve got just under a week to shop the deals before they’re gone.
The Steam Spring Sale is one of four major seasonal sales on the platform (alongside, obviously, Summer, Autumn, and Winter), and pretty much any hot new game or classic you might have saved in your wishlist probably has some sort of discounted price right now. The choice is frankly overwhelming, and while you could spend hours browsing through Steam to find great deals, we’ve done the hard work for you.
Here’s our top picks from the Steam Spring Sale, primed and ready for your hot little hands to cop a bargain.
Steam Spring Sale Top Picks
- Dave the Diver
- $22.49 (Save $25)
- Palworld
- $39.55 (Save 10%)
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- $80.95 (Save 10%)
- Sons of the Forest
- $32.96 (Save 25%)
- Lies of P
- $67.46 (Save 25%)
- Starfield
- $80.36 (Save 33%)
- Mortal Kombat 1
- $59.97 (Save 40%)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- $91.96 (Save 20%)
- Enshrouded
- $38.69 (Save 10%)
- Resident Evil 4
- $44.96 (Save 25%)
- Diablo IV
- $54.97 (Save 50%)
- Street Fighter 6
- $65.96 (Save 34%)
- Sea of Stars
- $39.74 (Save 22%)
- Cyberpunk 2077
- $44.97 (Save 50%)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- $38.20 (Save 15%)
Steam Spring Sale RPGs, Singleplayer & Action-Adventure Games
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- $57.47 (Save 50%)
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- $55.99 (Save 20%)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- $44.97 (Save 55%)
- Hogwarts Legacy
- $44.97 (Save 50%)
- Persona 5 Royal
- $47.47 (Save 50%)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- $56.97 (Save 40%)
- The Last of Us Part I
- $63.61 (Save 33%)
- Fallout 4
- $8.23 (Save 67%)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- $7.19 (Save 84%)
- Stray
- $29.66 (Save 34%)
Steam Spring Sale Multiplayer & Co-Op Games
- Forza Horizon 5
- $44.97 (Save 50%)
- Lethal Company
- $11.60 (Save 20%)
- BattleBit Remastered
- $11.50 (Save 50%)
- Party Animals
- $20.61 (Save 30%)
- Dead by Daylight
- $11.58 (Save 60%)
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- $10.48 (Save 70%)
- Sea of Thieves: 2024 Edition
- $24.72 (Save 50%)
- It Takes Two
- $12.48 (Save 75%)
- Raft
- $19.39 (Save 33%)
Steam Spring Sale Horror, Soulslike, Roguelike & Roguelite Games
- Remnant II
- $44.10 (Save 40%)
- Hades
- $18.25 (Save 50%)
- Cult of the Lamb
- $21.57 (Save 40%)
- Inscryption
- $14.47 (Save 50%)
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
- $13.39 (Save 33%)
- DayZ
- $35.99 (Save 40%)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition
- $44.97 (Save 50%)
- Ready or Not
- $49.24 (Save 33%)
Steam Spring Sale Cozy, Rhythm & Casual Games
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- $44.96 (Save 25%)
- Roots of Pacha
- $25.55 (Save 30%)
- Stardew Valley
- $13.59 (Save 20%)
- A Little To The Left
- $14.91 (Save 35%)
- Fae Farm
- $41.96 (Save 30%)
- Wylde Flowers
- $29.96 (Save 25%)
- Coral Island
- $35.96 (Save 20%)
Steam Spring Sale Platformers & Strategy Games
- Total War: Warhammer III
- $49.97 (Save 50%)
- Hollow Knight
- $10.97 (Save 50%)
- Dune: Spice Wars
- $35.06 (Save 35%)
- Cid Meier’s Civilization VI
- $8.99 (Save 90%)
- Viewfinder
- $25.55 (Save 30%)
There’s a whole lot more weird, wonderful, and addictive titles up for grabs in the Steam Spring Sale right now, which you can check out via the website. If you’ve been waiting to pick up a much-hyped title, find your new favourite, or just get amongst something all your mates have been talking about, now’s the time.
What’s your top pick from the Steam Spring Sale? Cop any bargains? Let us know in the comments.
Image: Steam
