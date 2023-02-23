Steam Just Dropped Their Sales And Fest Schedule For 2023

Steam sales and fests are a vital aspect of mostly every PC gamer’s gaming life, and a great tool for developers wanting to get a few more eyes on their titles. To prepare both devs and gamers for the next year of Steam events, Valve has gone ahead and published the entire schedule of sales and fests for 2023.

The Steam sales and fests consist of three major types: Major Seasonal Sales, Themed Sale Events (Fests), and Next Fest. Major Seasonal Sales occur four times a year (as seasons do) and are open to any game to be in with a discount. Themed Sale Events (Fests) are your Mystery Fests and such, and consist of games that all relate to one another in a thematic way with most tiles being on sale but some also just being titles with demos or upcoming games to wishlist. Next Fest runs three times a year and is a multi-day celebration jampacked with demos galore as well as developer live streams.

The first Steam Next Fest of 2023 occurred at the start of this month, and the Mystery Fest is currently underway. However, there’s plenty more where they came from so why not take a look at what’s in store for the rest of the year? Mark your calendars!

Mystery Fest: February 20 – 27

February 20 – 27 Spring Sale: March 16 – 23 (major seasonal sale)

March 16 – 23 (major seasonal sale) Puzzle Fest: April 24 – May 1

April 24 – May 1 Sports Fest: May 15 – 22

May 15 – 22 Next Fest: June 19 – 26

June 19 – 26 Summer Sale: June 29 – July 13 (major seasonal sale)

June 29 – July 13 (major seasonal sale) Stealth Fest: July 24 – 31

July 24 – 31 Visual Novel Fest: August 7 – 14

August 7 – 14 Strategy Fest: August 28 – September 4

August 28 – September 4 SHMUP Fest: September 25 – October 2

September 25 – October 2 Next Fest: October 9 – 16

October 9 – 16 Return of Steam Scream Fest (Halloween): October 26 – November 2 (additional details to come)

October 26 – November 2 (additional details to come) Autumn Sale: November 21 – 28 (major seasonal sale)

November 21 – 28 (major seasonal sale) Winter Sale: December 21 – January 4, 2024 (major seasonal sale)

Me personally? I’m gonna be keeping my eye out for the Puzzle Fest because I froth a good puzzle. As well, I go absolutely ape for Steam Scream Fest.