The Steam Base Builder Fest Is Here To Make Your Colony Sim Dreams Come True

Published 4 hours ago: January 24, 2023 at 1:00 pm -
Filed to:deals
salesalessteam
Image: Steam

There are quite a few things that Steam is good at, but there’s one thing that it’s undeniably the best at: putting on a good Fest. The Steam Base Builder Fest is the latest example of this.

The Steam Base Builder Fest is live now, running from today until January 31st at 5:00 a.m. AEDT. The festivities revolve all around the world of base building, city building, colony simulation, strategy, and sandbox games, and feature a wide range of discounts for new and old games and demos for games already out and on their way.

It also comes at the perfect time with the announcement of SteamWorld Build, the newest game in the SteamWorld series that just so happens to be a base building game and just so happens to have a demo out right now. You should check it out.

If you’re looking for a new base building game to wishlist, I highly recommend giving Homeseek, a post-apocalyptic survival strategy game, a go as it looks very cool. Or maybe even I Am Future, which is in the same ilk of post apocalyptic but is visually incredibly different. Or hey, why not Kity Builder, a stress-free city builder where you are a cat with a hard hat on?

You’re probably here for the deals though, aren’t you? The deals, the sales, the bargains. If you’d like to check out the full scope of games available as part of Steam’s Base Builder Fest, you can check it out on the Steam website. But for now, here are our top picks!

Note: All prices are in Australian dollars, follow the links to see what the prices are in your country.

The Steam Base Builder Fest ends on January 31st, 2023 at 5:00 a.m. AEDT.

