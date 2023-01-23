The Next SteamWorld Game Is A Base Builder, And It’s Got A Demo

The SteamWorld series is making a triumphant comeback in yet another new genre, and it’s coming this year.

SteamWorld has long been known for never doing the same thing twice, with their very first game in 2010 being a tower defense title, followed by an action platformer in SteamWorld Dig in 2013, a turn-based tactics game in SteamWorld Heist in 2015, a Metroidvania in SteamWorld Dig 2 in 2017, and then a deck builder in SteamWorld Quest in 2019.

So what are they doing this time? Well, something completely different, of course!

Thunderful Games announced on a special YouTube broadcast that the next game in the series will be SteamWorld Build, which will be the Thunderful original series’ first foray into the base building genre. If you want to check out the full broadcast, which also includes in-depth talks with the developers and gameplay footage, you can go here. However, if you’re simply happy with the announcement trailer, you can check it out below.

From the looks of the trailer, it seems like SteamWorld Build is going to be an absolute hootenanny. You’re required to run your own little mining town, complete with a mysterious abandoned mine, complex resource chains, and creepy creatures galore. The visuals are nice and clean, the idea stays true to the SteamWorld aesthetic, and a base-building game honestly works really well as an addition to the SteamWorld series.

Alongside the announcement of SteamWorld Build, Thunderful has also released a demo for the game on Steam for people to give a go, and you can check that out right here. It looks like the demo and announcement have also come just in time for Steam’s Base Builder Fest, which boasts a whole bunch of sales on base-building games as well as demos for upcoming base-building titles.

To top it all off, SteamWorld‘s franchise director Brjann Sigurgeirsson mentions at the very end of the special broadcast that the team has “many more” SteamWorld games in the works and to “look forward to hearing about those in the future”. What could they go for next? An FPS? A simulation game? A dating sim? Who knows!

SteamWorld Build will be releasing on PC and consoles in 2023.