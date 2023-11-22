Cyberpunk 2077 And Other Big Games Are 33 Percent Off For Epic’s Black Friday Sale

The Epic Games Store might not be making any money, but it’s still giving away lots of good deals to anyone who’s willing to shop there. The Steam competitor’s 2023 Black Friday deals might not be as good as in years past, but the Fortnite maker is still giving all players a coupon for 33 percent off almost anything in the store, plus 10 percent back in cash off future purchases. If you’ve been looking to pick up Cyberpunk 2077, Alan Wake II, or Final Fantasy VII Remake on PC, now’s a great time.

The Epic Games Store’s Black Friday sale runs through November 28 at 11:00 a.m. ET and doesn’t include many big discounts on individual games. It does give everyone a single-use 33 percent off coupon that they can apply to any game that’s $US15 or more. Also, for the duration of the sale, anyone who buys a game will get 10 percent back in rewards instead of just the normal 5 percent.

Here’s how that math works in practice. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is normally $US70. Apply the coupon and it’s just $US46.90. Then you get $US4.69 back. Nice. You can in turn spend that on, say, arcade platformer hit Hi-Fi Rush, to effectively make it 16 percent off ($US25 instead of $US30). You’ll then get $US2.50 back from that purchase, and so on down the line.

The 33 percent coupon is also perfect for Alan Wake II, an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is also currently 50 percent off before using the coupon ($US35 instead of $US70), while the bundle for Cyberpunk 2077 plus the new Phantom Liberty expansion is 30 percent off ($US55 instead of $US80) before applying the coupon.

Other notable games currently discounted in the Epic Games Store include Starship Troopers: Extermination (25 percent off), Sonic Frontiers (40 percent off), Total War: Warhammer II (50 percent off), Anno Mutationem (40 percent off), Paradise Killer (60 percent off), and The Witcher 3 Complete Edition (75 percent off). Mostly, though, it’s about picking something full price and using the 33 percent off coupon.

And if you don’t want to spend any money on the Epic Games Store, you can still pick up this week’s freebies. Earthlock and Surviving the Aftermath are both being given away for free until November 23 at 11:00 a.m. ET, at which point Deliver Us Mars will be the next free game on tap. Epic’s proper holiday giveaway won’t start until around mid-December.