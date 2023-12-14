Aussies Can Grab Alan Wake 2 For $40 On The Epic Store Right Now

The Epic Games Store has kicked off its Holiday Sale, taking discounts of a number of 2023’s biggest games.

One of the biggest games of the year, and an exclusive to the Epic Store on PC, is Alan Wake 2. The game had been priced at $AU80 at launch, and since dropped slightly to $75.95. That’s still quite a bit of money for people trying to find something new to play over the coming holidays. Here’s the good news: Alan Wake 2 copped a further discount in the Holiday Sale. 20%, in fact, which brings it down to $60.76.

And that’s good, but we can do better.

As with most of its seasonal sales, Epic has rolled out a special single-use coupon. This coupon gets you an extra 33% off any one eligible game above $22.99 during the sale. It’s a Treat Yo Self type of thing, a good way to take an extra chunk of change off a title you really want but can’t quite afford. Using the 33% coupon with Alan Wake 2 brings it down to a much more attractive $40.70. That’s a total of $35.25 off Epic’s normal shelf price, and not a flippin’ bad deal if I do say so myself.

But then, if you’ve made previous recent purchases on the Epic Games Store, you may find you have Epic Rewards credits in hand. That’ll let you take even more off that heavily discounted price. Your mileage may vary — I’ve got about $10 in Epic Rewards credits sitting on my account from buying Fortnite skins for my nieces and nephews (and myself, let’s be real). I can use that credit on this purchase and take it down to $30.

Work the numbers, mates. Save a buck and play a really good game this Chrissy.

If you’re still on the fence about whether you should partake in a bit of AW2, you can read the review veteran Aussie games critic James O’Connor penned for us at launch.