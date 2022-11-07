Hi-diddly-ho, Pokérino: The Artist Turning Every Gen 1 Pokémon Into Ned Flanders

Every day I log onto this website and go looking for interesting things to bring you. Some days, that’s fairly normal industry news. Some days it’s McDonald’s selling old Overwatch skins. And some days it’s a random on Instagram going Flanders Mode on all 151 Gen 1 era Pokémon.

Yes, welcome to the world of Neddymon_, the Instagram art account dedicated to the horrific, Frankensteinian process of fusing The Simpsons character Ned Flanders with all 151 original Pokémon. Though still only fairly early into the process — Neddymon_ has ‘Flanderised’ just nine Pokémon so far, they have been updating daily of late. With a hit rate like that, they’ll chew through the original 151 and be well into the Gen 2 ‘mons before long.

Let’s take a look at some examples.



Oh no.



Christ.



No comment.



I like this one. This one speaks to me personally.

Beautiful. Deranged. A gift to us all. You can follow Neddymon_ at their Instagram right over here. Please give them a big old ‘Hi-diddly-ho, Pokérino’ for all their hard work.