Indie FPS Troubleshooting Lets You Shoot Computer Viruses (To Death)

Published 1 hour ago: November 23, 2022 at 1:03 pm -
Image: Jam Rascals

Getting a virus on your computer can be a humiliating and terrifying experience, but what if you could simply shoot the virus to death with a gun-like weapon? Troubleshooting makes this dream come true.

Troubleshooting is a neat first-person shooter developed by indie studio Jam Rascals where you play as a helpful little JPEG that must rid your old family computer of a STEENKY virus. Check out the teaser trailer below.

Troubleshooting is the first game from Jam Rascals, and definitely looks like one of the more interesting first-person shooters I’ve seen in a long while. I mean, you’re just a little guy! Isn’t that nice in itself?

In Troubleshooting, you must explore the insides of the family computer, left-clicking on things to shoot ’em and right-clicking on things to manipulate them. Whatever options you can think of that come from right-clicking a file is probably what you can do to it in Troubleshooting.

As many indie developers do when showcasing their games online, JAM RASCALS (known as “craigza.jpeg” on Twitter) has been posting all sorts of development updates on Twitter which give a look into what could be in store for Troubleshooting.

I’ve only been recently getting back into first-person shooters, specifically, ones that I feel are doing something a little different with the format (a la Ghostwire Tokyo). In saying that, I definitely can’t wait to see what happens with Troubleshooting, which is set to release in Autumn 2023.

If you’d like to keep up to date, you can wishlist Troubleshooting now on Steam.

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

